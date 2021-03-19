India and England A four-match Check series was performed between, which the Indian team managed to win by a margin of 3–1. Now a five-match T20 series is being performed between the two groups, whose first T20 England team has received. T20 series matches shall be performed until 20 March. At the identical time, a three-match ODI series shall be performed between the two groups from 23 March.

Indian team announced for ODI series

One-day matches of the series shall be performed on 23, 26 and 28 March respectively. All these matches shall be held at Pune Cricket Stadium. The Indian team has been announced for the 3-match ODI series against England. The captain of the chosen Indian team is on the shoulders of Virat Kohli. At the identical time, Rohit Sharma shall be the vice-captain of the team.

This chosen team of India appears to be fairly balanced. Absolutely this team can beat England in ODI series.

Rishabh Pant and Bhubaneswar return to ODI team

Rahul Tiwatiya, Varun Chakraborty, who made a place in T20 and Ishaan Kishan Has not been given a place in the ODI team. At the identical time, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have additionally been excluded from the Indian team attributable to damage.

Jasprit Bumrah has additionally not been chosen in the ODI team attributable to his private causes. Rishabh Pant has additionally returned in the ODI series after the T20. At the identical time, well-known Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya have been given a place in the team for the first time.

That is how India’s chosen ODI team

