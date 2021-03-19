Oh, no! Instagram went down for a brief period of time at present, nevertheless it was lengthy sufficient for social media lovers to freak out and take their frustrations out on Twitter. In fact, loads of Instagram lovers went to Twitter to submit memes about how they felt with out their favourite picture sharing app, however Twitter lovers additionally joined in on the enjoyable by posting memes making enjoyable of Instagram people coming over to their app.

Need to see a few of the funniest memes about Instagram going down at present? Scroll via and chuckle together with us right here.

Instagram customers trying out Twitter whereas it’s down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 19, 2021

The chaos of Twitter

In the event you’re a frequent consumer of each Twitter and Instagram, then certainly you perceive simply how far more chaotic Twitter is in contrast to the latter. With Instagram being down at present, sadly, the Instagram people have been compelled to endure some chaos in the event that they needed to get their social media repair.

All people coming to twitter to complain about whatsapp down. #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/hJnZYUAB7F – Daawar Sk (@DaawarSk) March 19, 2021

A congregation of complaints

Apparently WhatsApp was additionally down at present together with Instagram, and naturally people swarmed to the subsequent out there social media platform to specific their frustrations and anger.

Me simply making an attempt to exist whereas Insta, Fb, and Whatsapp are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7b7h6GX8RW — Punyae Bhatia (@Punyae3671) March 19, 2021

Attempting to exist with out social media

Significantly, who have been we with out social media?

me checking Instagram each 2 seconds considering it’s my web #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MjcZsOioOY – jiⓂ️bo (@ hali_world1) March 19, 2021

Clowns

That second while you suppose the downside is your web connection or telephone and you find yourself getting mad at your personal system. . .

They took it personally

Apparently, Instagram went down at present quickly after WhatsApp went down. Why should we undergo?

each time whatsapp, fb and instagram servers are down pic.twitter.com/GoUO4pphYT — 💎🔌 (@gemplug) March 19, 2021

Instagram & WhatsApp customers after the two apps go down

Don’t fear, it looks like we’ve all obtained our helpful back-up apps as of late to hold us busy when our favourite apps go down.

Everybody making an attempt to log into Instagram#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/26xw5zLzpP — JK™ (@7awadk) March 19, 2021

Allow us to in!

In fact people went loopy when Instagram went down at present. A few of us simply can’t go a number of hours with out seeing what our fave influencers are up to.

No person :

Fb and Instagram people’s first day on Twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XZjBO6gAE8 — MOB👑💯 (@Bash0018) March 19, 2021

Some people’s first day on Twitter

For some people, this was their first day on Twitter when Instagram went down at present. Contemplating simply how chaotic Twitter is, that is certainly a trigger for celebration for them.

Me after spending 10 minutes switching between WiFi and information #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KOIrSWsFLk – MS (@dembulance) March 19, 2021

Joker

Whereas we all know that it’s not our fault that Instagram went down at present, a few of us simply couldn’t quit on making an attempt to get into the app.

In any case the blood, sweat and tears Instagram is lastly again up :’D#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/mAVgc3LQxu – Stella (@notstella_) March 19, 2021

Lastly!

And similar to that, Instagram was lastly again up once more. Hallelujah!