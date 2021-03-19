Kyrie Irving and his availability is up within the air ahead of Brooklyn’s game against the Orlando Magic tonight on account of groin soreness.

The Brooklyn Nets have been residing as much as the monumental expectations that have been positioned on them when James Harden made his strategy to the Jap Convention.

They’re at present neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia 76ers for the primary seed within the East. They haven’t even had everything of their core in Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving go well with up collectively in over 5 weeks.

That is of course on account of Kevin Durant’s left hamstring injury, which is able to doubtless hold him out for one more 2 weeks. With talks of a possible MVP season from Kevin Durant being transferred over to James Harden, it’s straightforward to dismiss Kyrie Irving at occasions as he performs 3rd fiddle to each former MVPs in most individuals’s eyes.

He has nonetheless proved to be one of essentially the most environment friendly quantity scorers within the league this season, averaging 28 factors on 52% taking pictures from the sphere and 41% from past the arc. If he have been to overlook tonight’s bout against the Magic, the Nets would absolutely miss him.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

After dropping 34 factors in a thriller against the New York Knicks, Irving missed the Nets’ subsequent game against the Indiana Pacers which featured James Harden placing up a 40 triple double.

He missed the game on account of groin soreness and it’s this soreness that necessitates his presence on tonight’s injury report. He’s at present listed as possible going into tonight’s game against the Magic, which might technically imply he has a a lot greater probability of taking to the court docket than he has of sitting out the bout.

Nets Standing Report for tomorrow evening’s game at Orlando, per workforce. Irving (proper groin soreness) – PROBABLE Durant (left hamstring pressure) – OUT Griffin (left knee – injury administration) – OUT Dinwiddie (proper knee) – OUT — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 18, 2021

The determination to play probably rests in Kyrie Irving’s arms and how he’s feeling because it appears as if it will likely be a game-time determination.