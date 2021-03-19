Stephen Curry has been listed as uncertain for the Warriors’ clash against the Tenth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night time.

The Warriors have failed to collect any kind of momentum by means of the course of this season. Curry and Draymond Inexperienced have been pulling their weight, however they only haven’t discovered consistency from the supporting forged.

At this stage, a top-6 berth appears fairly out of attain for the Ninth-seeded workforce. They are going to doubtless need to settle for one of the underside 3 play-in spots, contemplating the Mavericks’ type.

Stephen Curry sustained a freak injury through the Warriors’ win over the Rockets 2 nights in the past. He rammed into the steel stairs on the Toyota Heart stands and needed to exit the sport as a result of of the contusion he sustained.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Curry didn’t follow with the workforce yesterday, which implies the star is unquestionably injured in the mean time. The Warriors have launched a concrete or detailed injury report but, however there’s a good probability that they’ll sit their 2-time MVP as a precautionary measure tonight.

The Warriors performed fairly nicely with out Steph against the sliding Rockets, however the Grizzlies are a distinct animal. They’re attempting their finest to make their very own climb up the Western Convention standings in contrast to the tanking Rockets.

Steph Curry is uncertain for tomorrow’s sport against the Grizzlies in Memphis, per Steve Kerr. Kelly Oubre can be uncertain. Was kicked within the foot yesterday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 18, 2021

The Warriors are additionally more likely to be with out one of their finest defenders in Kelly Oubre Jr for this sport. Oubre sustained a foot injury within the second half, and like Steph, he needed to exit the win against the Rockets.

It is going to be an actual take a look at of the Warriors’ power in depth to play this fixture with out Stephen Curry. Brad Wanamaker will probably see some ground time, whereas the likes of Nico Mannion might even see their position develop. Kerr should journey heavy on his bench to get this win.