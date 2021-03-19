“It will be a difficult time for Lando”- David Coulthard expects a powerful time for Lando Norris with a veteran like Daniel Ricciardo.

Final yr, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris had been unofficially declared essentially the most healthful Formulation 1 pair ever, as their off-track chemistry actually brightened the ambiance.

Even this yr, Norris is anticipated to make a related bond with Daniel Ricciardo, however David Coulthard feels that it wouldn’t be simple for the Brit with a veteran like Ricciardo.

“That is a nice take a look at for Lando,” Coulthard told The Sun. “In Carlos, he had a fast team-mate but in addition one which was fairly simple going and a part of figuring out your rivals is figuring out your team-mate.

“And with Daniel, he’s easy-going off observe, however he’s fairly ruthless on observe and has that racer’s coronary heart and edge, which we noticed come out when he was alongside Max and Seb.

“It will be a difficult time for Lando. Nevertheless it’s additionally a nice alternative for him to step up and present he can get his elbows out.”

Excited to compete with Daniel Ricciardo

In the meantime, Norris can be anticipating a higher stage of competitors from Ricciardo, and final week, forward of the pre-season testing, he mentioned that he’s excited concerning the rivalry.

“I feel it will be a fierce battle between us,” he mentioned. “I’m excited concerning the team-mate rivalry we’ll have, which will clearly be a good one, however he’s nonetheless a man I can be taught from.

“That gained’t change race outcomes or how we each go racing. We’re each nonetheless studying every single day and enhancing our driving, and that’s what I’m excited for.”

In the meantime, everybody expects a laughter riot from their off-track behaviour; each have clarified that they intend to compete and not begin a comedy membership. Norris particularly felt that he needs others to take him critically now.