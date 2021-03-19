ITA Awards, additionally identified colloquially as Indian Tv Academy Awards, are set to begin quickly. The annual occasion hosted by the Academy of Indian Tv trade is among the well-liked award exhibits that TV artists all the time look ahead to. The annual occasion can also be thought-about one of many largest occasions within the leisure trade.

For the reason that broadcast date for the ITA Awards is true across the nook, we offer all the small print associated to the ceremony comparable to particulars, time, location, broadcast date, nomination list and where to watch?

ITA Awards 2021 full air date, and where to watch?

The ITA Awards had been once more organized on February 14, 2021. The award ceremony ensures that the performances of main actors are appreciated and applauded. As for the host of the awards ceremony, Manish Paul is often seen because the host of the ceremony. And this time, the award present won’t solely be broadcast, but in addition obtainable for streaming.

Sony TV has reportedly launched a totally unique teaser associated to the Indian Academy Awards 2021. The ceremony will premiere on March 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM on Sony Leisure Tv.

In accordance to sources, the day by day cleaning soap operas and exhibits comparable to Naagin 5. Rip-off 1992, The Kapil Sharma Present has reportedly been awarded. Dheeraj Dhoopar has gained in the most effective actor class for Kundali Bhagya, whereas Sudhanshu Pandey and Surbhi Chanda had been additionally the winners of the most effective actor and finest actress class.

By way of net collection, Pratik Gandhi’s efficiency in Rip-off 1992 earned him his first prize. Then again, Akansha Ranjan has gained the most effective debutant award.

Nominated exhibits: