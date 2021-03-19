Jathi Ratnalu sequel on cards

The comedy film Jathi Ratnalu is successful the hearts of the Telugu film lovers. Although the film was made on a small price range but it surely has turned out a cash spinner on the field workplace. The movie has had Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi and Faria Abdullah within the lead roles and it’s helmed by Anudeep KV. The film Jathi Ratnalu has already collected Rs 40 Crs and yesterday the makers organized the grand success meet. On this event, the makers hinted about Janth Ratnalu 2.

Jathi Ratnalu helmed Anudeep KV clarified that the movie could have a sequel and the announcement could be made quickly. He’s planning to begin the work on the script for its sequel.

When the actor Rahul Ramakrishna requested Anudeep, whether or not the film Jathi Ratnalu could have a sequel, he replied saying, “Sure, it’s going to have a sequel.”

The younger actor Naveen Polishetty mentioned,” The producers are the actual Jathi Ratnalu. Many are asking about Anudeep KV’ academic background. The director has studied life which is larger diploma than anything.”

Jathi Ratnalu is doing effectively within the theatres regardless of the COVID pandemic and is now it’s on the way in which to create a rift within the OTT world.