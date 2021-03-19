Jeddah F1: Right here’s the lowdown on the street circuit which can make its debut in F1 this season with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabia is ready to develop into the thirty third nation to host F1 of their shore. The grand prix will happen in the streets of Jeddah, the second-biggest metropolis by inhabitants. Jeddah has a inhabitants of round 3.5 million folks, located alongside the gorgeous Pink Sea.

Welcome to the quickest street circuit in # F1. 📈 Common speeds of 250km/h+

↪️ 27 corners

The Jeddah F1 circuit has set tongues wagging by setting just a few information even earlier than the iconic purple lights exit. Not solely it’s one in every of the quickest circuits in the calendar, it additionally has the most variety of corners.

Quickest circuits (*Jeddah F1 primarily based on simulation)

Monza, Italy – 264.4km/h Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia – 252.8km/h* Silverstone, Nice Britain – 251.6km/h Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 249km/h Pink Bull Ring, Austria – 247km/h

Most variety of corners

Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia – 27 Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore – 23 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi – 21 Baku Metropolis Circuit, Azerbaijan – 20 Circuit of The Americas, USA – 20

Saudi Arabia and its tryst with F1

Saudi Arabia’s affiliation with F1 began in 1978, with the airline Saudia sponsoring Williams. The now-iconic British group gained its first world championship throughout Saudia’s tenure in 1980 with Alan Jones.

Presently, Aramco, the oil power main, has a long-term partnership with the sport with a powerful presence throughout the calendar. Saudi Arabia has additionally hosted Formulation E efficiently, and can now host the first stage of Excessive E in 2021, the place Lewis Hamilton is concerned as a group proprietor.

