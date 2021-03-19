Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his players should change their attitude rapidly if he’s to deliver on his vow to win silverware on the membership.

Spurs, who’re eighth within the Premier League, have been eradicated from the Europa League within the final 16 on Thursday after throwing away a 2-0 first-leg lead towards Dinamo Zagreb.

Mourinho, in his first full season in cost on the north London membership, is conscious his facet will begin as outsiders to Pep Guardiola’s in-form Premier League leaders Manchester Metropolis within the Carabao Cup last on April 25.

The Portuguese boss has gained trophies at each membership he has managed and final season promised to deliver a long-awaited trophy at Tottenham, with their final success coming within the 2008 League Cup, throughout his tenure.

Requested whether or not he retained perception he may nonetheless win silverware at Tottenham, Mourinho stated: “There are some teams [of players] the place it’s simpler to win. That’s apparent.

Picture:

Mourinho signed a three-and-a-half-year contract when he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham in November 2019



“[On Thursday], we misplaced an opportunity at profitable a trophy. I’m not saying by profitable [against Dinamo Zagreb] we’d win the Europa League, far from that.

“However, we have been knocked out of a contest the place should you go to the quarter-finals you’ve a 12.5 per cent probability of profitable the competitors. So, we will say we misplaced [a chance at winning] a contest.

Picture:

Tottenham have been unable to produce a response after their weekend defeat to Arsenal



“After all the one probability we’ve to win a trophy this season is the [Carabao Cup] last we’ve to play towards an excellent workforce, towards the subsequent champions and towards a workforce that match after match present an unimaginable need to win.

“It is going to be a really troublesome last and if you need to have an opportunity to win in fact the attitude has to be fully completely different.”

‘I really feel very damage’

Mourinho insists his squad should look arduous from inside to resolve their fortunes, moderately than query the function of the leaders throughout the workforce after he stated his players failed “on the fundamentals of life” through the defeat in Croatia.

Spurs shocked in Zagreb Tottenham are the primary English facet to take a two-goal lead into the second leg of a European knockout tie and fail to progress since Manchester Metropolis towards Monaco within the final 16 of the 2016-17 Champions League.

“To talk about leaders on the pitch is one thing that makes me uncomfortable,” stated the previous Chelsea and Manchester United supervisor.

“I feel it’s one thing that belongs to us, belongs to the dressing room, the lifetime of us as a working group.

“After all, from the skin, you may have your perspective, you may analyse it and doubtless along with your expertise and data you may take some conclusions, however I’m not going to go in that route.”













1:19



Mourinho says his Tottenham facet have been overwhelmed “on attitude” after they crashed out of the Europa League



Mourinho says the defeat in Croatia left him with a “very dangerous feeling” however that it was not probably the most troublesome night time of his profession, as an alternative citing the ache of shedding two Champions League semi-finals on penalties whereas at Chelsea and Actual Madrid.

“Possibly for some folks in soccer, soccer is a job or soccer is a means to earn a living… For me it’s far more than that,” he added.

“That’s the reason I by no means lose the fundamentals of soccer that are ardour, coronary heart, need. I really feel very damage.”

Spurs, who have been with out influential pair Heung-Min Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Thursday, go to ninth-placed Aston Villa within the Premier League on Sunday, dwell on Sky Sports activities.

Sunday twenty first March 7:00pm



Kick off 7:30pm



Regardless of per week that started with defeat within the north London derby to Arsenal on Sunday, they continue to be in rivalry for a top-four league end with a six-point deficit to fourth-placed Chelsea, albeit with a recreation in hand.

Requested what he needs to see in response from his facet, he replied: “That’s the identical query as after the sport towards Arsenal and I didn’t see what I needed to see. It’s arduous to say as a result of I used to be anticipating a very completely different attitude and we didn’t get that.

“I need all of the elements that I stated to a number of the earlier questions which can be what I think about to be the fundamentals of an sincere skilled.

“Doesn’t matter the world. At this second we’re talking about soccer. We might be talking about some other space in society. The fundamentals of each job; honesty, dedication, need, respect for the people who count on that you just give all these elements. That’s what I count on to have each day of the month.”