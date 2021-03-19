Kajal Aggarwal – A RAW Agent

Acharya woman Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her upcoming film with good-looking hero Nagarjuna Akkineni. The makers of the untitled challenge of Nag shared this information on Thursday from their official Twitter deal with. Touted to be an motion thriller, Kajal Aggarwal and Nagarjuna starrer is helmed by Praveen Sattaru and is backed by Ram Mohan Rao, Narayan Das Narang and Sharrath Marar collectively below the banners of the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Leisure. Now based on the most recent replace, Kajal Aggarwal shall be seen enjoying the position of a RAW agent on this movie of Nagarjuna.

Lately in the course of the media interplay, Praveen Sattaru mentioned, “ Kajal Aggarwal shall be seen in an intense and action-packed position and for the primary time, she’s going to essay a badass lady. From styling to physique postures to physique languages, Magadheera woman will bear a significant transformation in her look. Kajal Aggarwal’ by no means been seen as RAW agent earlier than. I believe she’s going to look all of the extra convincing for her half on this upcoming motion movie.”

For her position, Kajal Aggarwal shall be educated on rifle capturing, Blended Martial Arts (MMA) fight weapons dealing with and self-defence strategies.

Other than Praveen Sattaru’ movie, she can even be seen in Shankar and Kamal Haasan’ movie Indian 2.