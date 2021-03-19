With a street win over the Auburn Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs formally received the SEC East for the third-straight 12 months in 2019. It was fairly the accomplishment for head coach Kirby Good, however that’s not what Saturday was actually about. The victory on The Plains at Jordan-Hare Stadium meant one thing a lot easier.

The Dawgs had been examined as soon as once more. There’s little question about it. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and his workforce put up a fight in opposition to Georgia, together with scoring two touchdowns within the fourth quarter, and Good acknowledged that in his postgame press convention. He additionally took a web page straight out of Ed Orgeron’s e-book.

Did Kirby Good speak about successful the SEC East within the postgame locker room? Properly… No. He additionally ended the press convention together with his greatest Ed Orgeron impression. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/B34Rj4dvoI – Kelly Value (@thekellyprice) November 17, 2019

Earlier this month, after the LSU Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, Orgeron gave an explicative-filled postgame speech within the locker room. He caught some warmth for it, too, however because it seems, Good did the identical factor.

As soon as he left the sideline, Good instructed his UGA gamers “How about them f—in’ Dawgs?” Right here’s the non-bleeped out model under.

(WARNING: The video under incorporates some NSFW language that can make you wish to run by a red-and-black brick wall.)

Kirby Good: “How About Them F***ing Dawgs?”

Whether or not you like it or hate it, this is what NCAA faculty soccer is all about. Profitable the Auburn recreation was big for the College of Georgia, and also you higher consider the feelings had been excessive within the locker room. None of it was proven, however Good was fast to inform everybody his message.

However did he point out something concerning the SEC East title?

“I don’t suppose so. I don’t even suppose I mentioned something about it. I gave credit score to Auburn and instructed our guys to deal with it with you the instantly. I instructed them, ‘How about them f—in’ Dawgs?” That’s what I instructed them. Excuse my language, however I didn’t say something concerning the SEC East as a result of that wasn’t the purpose coming in right here, what I imply? The purpose for us was to proceed to get higher, develop, play in a troublesome atmosphere, nevertheless it actually wasn’t concerning the SEC East. That’s a helluva accomplishment and I’m happy with our guys, however that’s not what it’s about.” — Georgia Coach Kirby Good

Georgia soccer nonetheless had common season video games in opposition to Texas A&M at Sanford Stadium in Athens and at Georgia Tech left on the schedule, however they went on to play LSU within the SEC Championship Recreation in December, which they finally misplaced.

With quarterback Jake Fromm, operating again D’Andre Swift and an unbelievable protection, the Bulldogs fell simply in need of one other Faculty Soccer Playoff berth and performed Baylor within the Sugar Bowl. That Georgia-Auburn recreation to clinch the SEC East performed an enormous half in getting there.

Kirby Smart’s press convention after beating Auburn will at all times be a legendary second to Georgia followers.

This put up was initially printed on November 18, 2019 nevertheless it stays a Georgia treasure.