Kyle Fuller was an absolute stud at cornerback for the Bears. However in a surprising however comprehensible transfer, Fuller was let go by the Bears to clear as much as $12M in cap area.

The Bears defence has been elite for 3 seasons now. Their offence, nevertheless, not a lot. In a transfer that was in all probability achieved to extend offensive re-enforcement for newly signed QB Andy Dalton, the Bears let Fuller go, consuming up virtually $6M in lifeless cash.

The 29-year-old morphed right into a stud at cornerback for the Bears ever since being drafted in 2014. His elite talent earned him a Professional Bowl nod in 2018 and 2019. He was additionally chosen to be an All-pro in 2018 after a league-leading 7 interceptions and 21 cross breakups.

Fuller did nevertheless have a little bit of a fall of in 2020. After a fantastic 2019 season, Fuller tied for 94th in the league with one interception and 51st in cross breakups with eight.

Fuller’s launch got here at time that might be both bitter or candy for him. The 2020 free company class for cornerbacks is weak, so Fuller’s skills will probably be in excessive demand. On condition that the cap has been lowered on account of a income downfall created by COVID-19, most groups will not be in nice conditions heading into the second wave of free company.

This might imply a brief time period deal for Fuller, who will doubtless hit free company once more subsequent season the place the cap will probably be considerably greater. With that mentioned, listed below are the top 3 locations that might signal Fuller in 2021:

Denver Broncos

Kyle Fuller’s 2018 All-Professional – Professional Bowl season got here beneath the defensive scheme of then defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. His place coach at the time was Ed Donatell. Nicely, Vic Fangio is now the Head coach for Denver Broncos, his defensive coordinator being Ed Donatell. Given how necessary scheme match is for the cornerback place, there isn’t a query Fuller can thrive in Fangio’s match-quarters defence.

Kyle Fuller is extraordinarily sturdy, registering a league-leading 4100 snaps over the final 4 seasons. On condition that the Broncos cornerback unit consists of ACL tear returnee Essang Bassey and oft-injured Bryce Callahan, Fuller’s addition will probably be nice for the Broncos. And with Fuller in the combine, the Broncos will have the ability to tackle extra regarding wants for the staff with the No.9 decide in the draft.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ cross defence was horrific in 2020. After permitting 33 touchdowns in the air, addressing their state of affairs at nook will probably be key heading into the 2021 draft. Other than being linked to veteran nook Richard Sherman, the Cowboys haven’t actually made any strikes. However for a staff that went 6-10 in one in every of the worst division in NFL historical past, and having an affordable $11M + in cap area, they’ve been relatively quiet

Including fuller to the roster will certainly be a step in the proper path. The Dallas offence is stacked. So if the defence can step up from their disastrous season in 2020, the Cowboys might be making a play for making the playoffs

New York Jets.

Even after large signings in Carl Lawson and Corey Davis, the Jets nonetheless have one in every of the highest obtainable cap room in the NFL. New head coach Robert Saleh has identified to worth bodily cornerbacks throughout his time as defensive coordinator for the 49ers. And with Fuller being precisely that, he’ll match like a glove in Saleh’s defence.

Saleh re-established Richard Sherman’s profession after he supposedly fell from his elite requirements. After a stretch of down years, the stud cornerback made the Professional Bowl in 2019 beneath Saleh’s No.1 ranked defence in the complete league.

Kyle Fuller and Robert Saleh will probably be an thrilling pairing. And with the Jet’s having a serious want out at the boundary at cornerback, Fuller to the Jets won’t be stunning.

Honourable mentions: The San Francisco 49ers. The Los Angeles Chargers.

