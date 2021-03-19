LeBron James had some rave evaluations for LaMelo Ball final evening. Each of them had an epic duel because the Lakers emerged victorious.

For the primary time in his profession, LaMelo Ball confronted the power of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The matchup between LaMelo and LBJ has been a lot anticipated and hyped for fairly a while.

The match didn’t disappoint followers because it turned out to be a terrific duel between the 2 stars. LaMelo put up an insane stat line of 26 factors, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Though, his efforts got here up quick because the Hornets failed towards the defending champions 116-105.

Famous person LeBron James, who had a terrific 37 factors and eight rebounds sport, was impressed with what he noticed from the 19-year-old. He even praised LaMelo for his pace, quickness and shot-making potential. In a postgame interview James mentioned:

“He’s damn good to be his age. His pace, his quickness, his potential to make pictures and baskets within the paint … and he’s going to solely get higher. Each sport is a studying expertise for him. He’s going to get higher because the season goes on and his profession goes on.”

‘Each LaMelo Ball and Lonzo are distinctive gamers’: LeBron James praises the Ball brothers

Out of the three Ball brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo have made a profession within the league. Each of them have discovered their justifiable share of success with their respective groups.

Lonzo Ball really did play with LeBron James for the 2018-2019 season. Over the course of the season, James had saved on mentioning that ‘Zo was undoubtedly a terrific participant with nice potential. On Thursday evening, after his match with the Hornets, LBJ talked about how the 2 Ball brothers have a novel type of play. James mentioned:

“Him (LaMelo) and ‘Zo are two very distinctive gamers in our league they usually showcase that each evening.”

There is little doubt that LaMelo Ball is a gifted younger boy. He is undoubtedly a powerful case for the Rookie of the Yr award this season. For the 6-foot-6 level guard, Ball has been placing up a staggering 16 factors, 6.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per sport. The two-time Rookie of the Month winner has additionally been one of many foremost causes for the Charlotte Hornets’ success this season.