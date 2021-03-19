Skip Bayless takes to Twitter to say that LaVar Ball is placing too much stress on Lonzo and LaMelo by taking pictures at the Pelicans and MJ.

After having gone comparatively underneath the radar for some time, LaVar Ball is seeking to making headlines as soon as once more. The statements he’s been making on behalf of each Lonzo and LaMelo could be greatest characterised as damaging and ‘on the market’.

For starters, LaVar got here out some time again in favor of his youngest son LaMelo not preserving in contact with Hornets proprietor Michael Jordan for any recommendation relating to his younger profession and easy methods to navigate by means of it.

Whether or not this assertion was fueled by his personal ego or his perception that he can information LaMelo down a greater path, is not identified.

Now, he has put out a press release that Lonzo Ball ‘hates’ it in New Orleans and needs to be traded away from the Pelicans come March 25th. Skip Bayless doesn’t appear too happy with LaVar Ball’s latest statements.

Skip Bayless is displeased with LaVar Ball

Skip unleashed a close to 3-minute rant on why he believes LaVar Ball is inflicting extra detriment to Lonzo and LaMelo’s profession, than doing them good.

What Skip is saying right here holds fairly a little bit of validity to it. LaVar Ball’s outlandish statements about Lonzo Ball already being higher than Steph Curry throughout his stint with the Lakers, coupled with the immense stress of deliver the Lakers again to its glory days, is what led to his departure from the franchise. The stress put onto him was positioned on his shoulders by none apart from LaVar.

This is to not bash LaVar. He has achieved greater than most fathers do by getting 2 out of his 3 sons into the NBA. He has, nonetheless, been borderline manipulating his sons’ careers from behind the scenes as a consequence of his statements.

Proper on cue with his take on Lonzo reportedly wanting out of New Orleans, information has damaged that the Clippers will ‘aggressively’ pursue the oldest Ball brother earlier than the March 25th commerce deadline.