Skip Bayless took to Undisputed to say that he believes LeBron James shouldn’t win the 2021 MVP as he hasn’t performed properly with out AD.

With Joel Embiid sustaining a left leg bone bruise that may doubtless maintain him out of fee for a few month, the 2021 MVP race has been blown extensive open.

Embiid was given a slight edge over LeBron James going into the All-Star break as he had been averaging 30 and 12 whereas main the Sixers to the no 1 seed out East. Quick-forward to as we speak and it’s anyone’s award at this level.

Talks about the MVP have ramped up in the previous 24 hours as Kyle Kuzma got here out with an announcement claiming all people is aware of LeBron James ought to’ve received not less than 8 MVPs in his profession.

This led to Skip Bayless taking to Twitter to air out his ideas on the assertion made by Kuzma and LeBron’s MVP marketing campaign this season.

Skip Bayless says that LeBron James doesn’t deserve to win the 2021 MVP

Skip Bayless discusses his ideas on the legitimacy of LeBron James’s MVP marketing campaign with Shannon Sharpe on their present Undisputed, the place he says that he does not imagine the ‘King’ deserves to win it this season.

He does reiterate that he was lobbying for Bron to win it final season in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo:

“I mentioned it final yr LeBron ought to have received the MVP over Giannis. However I do not suppose he deserves this yr’s MVP to this point. He did not rise and shine with out AD.”

His reasoning for not wanting to crown James together with his 5th common season MVP is that he believes the Lakers celebrity hasn’t been delivering MVP-esque performances in Anthony Davis’s absence.

This nonetheless is not fairly true as, although his numbers have taken a dip, he’s having one among his greatest defensive seasons of his profession, all whereas being the offensive engine that maintain the Lakers afloat.

A stain on his MVP case can be the incontrovertible fact that the Lakers haven’t been ready to string collectively a bevy of wins throughout this time interval. This issue appears to have already been taken into consideration by the NBA as James falls to quantity 4 in this week’s MVP leaderboard.