The Gunners are by means of to the quarter-finals in continental competitors, however have been warned by their goalkeeper that requirements should enhance

Bernd Leno has delivered a scathing evaluation on Arsenal’s show in opposition to Olympiacos within the final 16 of the Europa League, with the Gunners warned they “received’t attain something this season” if that stage of efficiency is replicated over the approaching weeks.

Continental glory affords Mikel Arteta’s aspect a route into the Champions League for subsequent season, provided that they sit 10th in the Premier League table, whereas additionally permitting main silverware to be chased down.

The north London outfit had been, nevertheless, removed from their greatest in a 1-0 defeat in opposition to Greek opposition on Thursday and solely edged their way into the quarter-final draw courtesy of a 3-1 first-leg victory away from home.

Editors’ Picks

What has been stated?

Leno advised reporters afterwards: “We have to be 100 per cent each sport. If we play like as we speak then we received’t attain something this season.

“I believe we suffered and it was not crucial. I believe as a result of within the first 15 or 20 minutes we managed the sport, however then we’ve made too many simple errors and within the second half we conceded the purpose after which everyone was nervous.

“We made it onerous for ourselves and, like I stated, it was not crucial. Within the dressing room it was quiet as a result of everyone is aware of that it was not a great efficiency from us. We can not change it anymore however the optimistic factor is that it was a warning.”

Who else is left within the Europa League?

Arsenal stay one of many favourites to go all the best way this season, however there are nonetheless a number of sizeable obstacles blocking their path.

Home rivals Manchester United are additionally into the final eight, together with star-studded squads at Roma, Ajax, Granada and Villarreal.

Dinamo Zagreb, recent from seeing off Jose Mourinho’s out-of-kinds Tottenham, and Czech aspect Slavia Prague will full the draw for the following stage on Friday.

Can Arsenal elevate the trophy?

The 2019 overwhelmed finalists had been displaying indicators of life previous to coming unstuck in opposition to Olympiacos.

They’ve suffered solely two defeats of their final 9 outings throughout all competitions, with German goalkeeper Leno of the opinion that something is feasible if collective requirements could be raised.

He added: “I believe there are solely excellent groups within the quarter-finals and we want two good video games to go to the semi-finals and two extra video games to go to the ultimate. That is our goal.

“The Europa League is essential for us. That is in all probability the closest approach to go to the Champions League and in addition to win a giant European trophy so we have to step up.

“We have to have the motivation to win each sport, lower out the simple errors and undergo to the ultimate and hopefully have a giant ultimate on the finish of the season.”

Additional studying