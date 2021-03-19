“Mad as a box of frogs” – Will former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell join Red Bull Powertrains?

Andy Cowell is one of the important thing figures of Mercedes’ unprecedented dominance in Formulation 1. Therefore, it got here as a shock to many when he determined to give up the undertaking earlier than the beginning of final season. His family and friends termed him as “mad as a box of frogs”. Fairly a description, that.

Good transfer all spherical this. Necessary that each Red Bull and Alpha Tauri have the identical PU, and a higher choice than a swap again to Renault. Now to get former Mercedes HPP boss Andy Cowell to run the undertaking – that gardening depart needs to be coming to an finish quickly https://t.co/pXp9AFSx5c – David Croft (@ CroftyF1) February 15, 2021

Now Dr. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s advisor and head of the motive force growth programme, has thrown the hat into the ring for Cowell’s signature. However chatting with Motorsport Magazin.com, he has confirmed that the hiring, if it does, won’t occur on a direct foundation.

“We all the time discuss. It could be a good choice but it surely’s not present.”

Christian Horner eager on Mercedes legend Andy Cowell

Horner, on his half, was full reward for Cowell, and what he has executed for Mercedes through the years. The Red Bull group principal appears eager on bringing him in, however provided that Cowell desires to return to F1. If this certainly occurs, it is going to mark a main coup for the Milton Keynes-primarily based outfit.

“What he’s achieved clearly within the latest 10 years of the game has been mightily spectacular,” mentioned Horner. “He was clearly a lynchpin of what Mercedes and HPP have delivered. I feel he’s clearly chosen to pursue, I feel, different actions outdoors of Formulation 1.

“In fact, as far as engines are involved, he’s been the man that has delivered 12 months on 12 months. However my understanding is that his pursuits at the moment lay outdoors of Formulation 1.”

Additionally learn: Right here’s how legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey joined the Red Bull F1 group, within the phrases of Crew Principal Christian Horner