Maha Prasthanam is an Indian Telugu film that’s an motion thriller film. The movie is directed by Jhony and produced by Shaik Jani Basha beneath the banner of Omkharreswara Creations. Tanish is the lead actor within the film. That is the very first film made in Single Shot Sample.

Maha Prasthanam Cast

Together with Tanish within the lead function, the movie additionally stars Musskan Sethi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Amit Tiwari, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Kale, Kancherapalam Raju within the supporting roles. The movie’s music consists by Sunil Kashyap.

Tanish is a well-known actor in Telugu film business. Premante Idera is his first movie to star. Nachavule and Journey had been the movies that introduced fame within the Telugu movie business. He has labored for a lot of movies as a baby artist and additionally in supporting roles.

Maha Prasthanam Plot

Whereas not a lot is revealed within the film’s teaser, we are able to perceive that it’s a revenge-based film. Maha Prasthanam’s teaser reveals that the film is an motion thriller film. We are able to count on Ravi Kale, Kabir Duhan Singh and Amit Tiwari within the antagonistic roles.

Maha Prasthanam release date

Whereas the release date of the film has not but been introduced by Maha Prasthanam’s staff, we are able to count on it quickly. The movie’s teaser was launched by Sai Dharam Tej on September 7, 2020. As a birthday current, Maha Prasthanam’s staff launched the teaser. The teaser was printed on YouTube by Aditya Music, which was appreciated by the general public

Sai Dharam Tej accepted the proposal to launch the teaser to encourage a distinct form of films in Tollywood. The specialty of the film is that the entire film is captured in Single Shot Sample. Because of this, the film can look actual.