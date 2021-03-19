Mahesh Babu caravan costs Rs 8 Cr

Telugu famous person Mahesh Babu has a powerful line up of initiatives. Bharat Ane Nenu star can be invested in a variety of companies. We have now already reported that Famous person Mahesh Babu has just lately purchased a brand new caravan and the value of it’s reasonably staggering. Mahesh Babu’ caravan costs round Rs 8 crores. That is the most expensive vainness van owned by a celeb within the Telugu movie business.

A rumor can be viral within the movie business that Mahesh Babu’ caravan is costlier than Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan’ caravan. Although the price of caravan is about Rs 6.25 crore, however Maharshi star additionally spent one other Rs 2 Cr on the interiors.

The vainness van has loos, a Tv, a designed seating home, kitchen and plenty of services. Properly, the type of budgets he allotted for his vans is the same as the costs commanded by many actors.

On the work entrance, Mahesh Babu might be subsequent seen taking part in the lead position in an upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is progressing on the brisk tempo below the course of Parasuram and it has Keerthy Suresh because the main girl. After wrapping up the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with SS Rajamouli for his subsequent venture.