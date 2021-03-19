Sure, March Madness – the annual NCAA males’s basketball event – is again at present! Having been nixed by Covid-19 final season, the 2021 NCAA males’s basketball event shall be not like another March Madness. The First 4 begins this Thursday, swiftly adopted by the First Spherical correct – the official begin of March Madness – on Friday nineteenth March. Right here’s how how to watch a free March Madness live stream from anyplace on the planet at present.
March 14 was Choice Sunday as 68 groups, their seedings and areas had been introduced for the upcoming annual event to finally decide the boys’s Division I faculty basketball nationwide champion.
CBS will broadcast 24 video games all through the event together with the Nationwide Championship, Remaining 4 Semifinals, the primary two Elite 8® video games and 4 Candy 16® video games in addition to first and second spherical video games.
The second faculty basketball followers have been ready for is lastly right here. After a two-year wait, we get our first style of NCAA Event motion since 2019 when the First 4 begins on Thursday. Even when it’s not the total slate of first-round video games that followers are accustomed to having fun with on Thursday of the event’s opening week, the First 4 will nonetheless be integral to how the event will unfold.
First Spherical: Friday, March 19, 2021
12:15 p.m. on CBS: South Area
(#7) Florida vs. (#10) Virginia Tech
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
12:45 p.m. on truTV: South Area
(#3) Arkansas vs. (#14) Colgate
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
1:15 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area
(#1) Illinois vs. (#16) Drexel
Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
1:45 p.m. on TNT: South Area
(#6) Texas Tech vs. (#11) Utah State
Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)
Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
3:00 p.m. on CBS: South Area
(#2) Ohio State vs. (#15) Oral Roberts
Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
3:30 p.m. on truTV: South Area
(#1) Baylor vs. (#16) Hartford
Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
4:00 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area
(#8) Loyola-Chicago vs. (#9) Georgia Tech
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
4:30 p.m. on TNT: Midwest Area
(#5) Tennessee vs. (#12) Oregon State
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
6:25 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area
(#4) Oklahoma State vs. (#13) Liberty
Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
7:10 p.m. on CBS: South Area
(#8) North Carolina vs. (#9) Wisconsin
Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
7:15 p.m. on truTV: Midwest Area
(#2) Houston vs. (#15) Cleveland State
Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)
Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
7:25 p.m. on TNT: South Area
(#4) Purdue vs. (#13) North Texas
Location: North portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
9:20 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area
(#7) Clemson vs. (#10) Rutgers
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
9:40 p.m. on CBS: Midwest Area
(#6) San Diego State vs. (#11) Syracuse
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)
9:50 p.m. on truTV: Midwest Area
(#3) West Virginia vs. (#14) Morehead State
Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
9:57 p.m. on TNT: South Area
(#5) Villanova vs. (#12) Winthrop
Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
First Spherical: Saturday, March 20, 2021
12:15 p.m. on CBS: East Area
(#5) Colorado vs. (#12) Georgetown
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
12:45 p.m. on truTV: East Area
(#4) Florida State vs. (#13) UNC Greensboro
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
1:15 p.m. on TBS: West Area
(#3) Kansas vs. (#14) Japanese Washington
Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
1:45 p.m. on TNT: East Area
(#8) LSU vs. (#9) St. Bonaventure
Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)
Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)
3:00 p.m. on CBS: East Area
(#1) Michigan vs. (#16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern
Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
3:30 p.m. on truTV: West Area
(#5) Creighton vs. (#12) UC Santa Barbara
Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
4:00 p.m. on TBS: East Area
(#2) Alabama vs. (#15) Iona
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)
4:30 p.m. on TNT: West Area
(#6) USC vs. (#11) Wichita State/Drake
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)
6:25 p.m. on TBS: West Area
(#2) Iowa vs. (#15) Grand Canyon
Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
7:10 p.m. on CBS: East Area
(#7) UConn vs. (#10) Maryland
Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)
7:15 p.m. on truTV: West Area
(#4) Virginia vs. (#13) Ohio
Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)
Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
7:25 p.m. on TNT: West Area
(#8) Oklahoma vs. (#9) Missouri
Location: North portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
I hope that know you’d have the opportunity to watch NCAA Basketball 2021 March Madness 2021 matches of your favourite College Basketball groups irrespective of wherever you’re as a result of in any case, this pleasure comes solely as soon as in a 12 months so it’s not one thing you need to miss at any price.