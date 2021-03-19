Sure, March Madness – the annual NCAA males’s basketball event – is again at present! Having been nixed by Covid-19 final season, the 2021 NCAA males’s basketball event shall be not like another March Madness. The First 4 begins this Thursday, swiftly adopted by the First Spherical correct – the official begin of March Madness – on Friday nineteenth March. Right here’s how how to watch a free March Madness live stream from anyplace on the planet at present.

March 14 was Choice Sunday as 68 groups, their seedings and areas had been introduced for the upcoming annual event to finally decide the boys’s Division I faculty basketball nationwide champion.

CBS will broadcast 24 video games all through the event together with the Nationwide Championship, Remaining 4 Semifinals, the primary two Elite 8® video games and 4 Candy 16® video games in addition to first and second spherical video games.

The second faculty basketball followers have been ready for is lastly right here. After a two-year wait, we get our first style of NCAA Event motion since 2019 when the First 4 begins on Thursday. Even when it’s not the total slate of first-round video games that followers are accustomed to having fun with on Thursday of the event’s opening week, the First 4 will nonetheless be integral to how the event will unfold.

First Spherical: Friday, March 19, 2021

12:15 p.m. on CBS: South Area

(#7) Florida vs. (#10) Virginia Tech

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

12:45 p.m. on truTV: South Area

(#3) Arkansas vs. (#14) Colgate

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

1:15 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area

(#1) Illinois vs. (#16) Drexel

Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

1:45 p.m. on TNT: South Area

(#6) Texas Tech vs. (#11) Utah State

Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)

Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

3:00 p.m. on CBS: South Area

(#2) Ohio State vs. (#15) Oral Roberts

Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)

3:30 p.m. on truTV: South Area

(#1) Baylor vs. (#16) Hartford

Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

4:00 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area

(#8) Loyola-Chicago vs. (#9) Georgia Tech

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

4:30 p.m. on TNT: Midwest Area

(#5) Tennessee vs. (#12) Oregon State

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

6:25 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area

(#4) Oklahoma State vs. (#13) Liberty

Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

7:10 p.m. on CBS: South Area

(#8) North Carolina vs. (#9) Wisconsin

Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)

7:15 p.m. on truTV: Midwest Area

(#2) Houston vs. (#15) Cleveland State

Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)

Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

7:25 p.m. on TNT: South Area

(#4) Purdue vs. (#13) North Texas

Location: North portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

9:20 p.m. on TBS: Midwest Area

(#7) Clemson vs. (#10) Rutgers

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

9:40 p.m. on CBS: Midwest Area

(#6) San Diego State vs. (#11) Syracuse

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Invoice Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

9:50 p.m. on truTV: Midwest Area

(#3) West Virginia vs. (#14) Morehead State

Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

9:57 p.m. on TNT: South Area

(#5) Villanova vs. (#12) Winthrop

Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

First Spherical: Saturday, March 20, 2021

12:15 p.m. on CBS: East Area

(#5) Colorado vs. (#12) Georgetown

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

12:45 p.m. on truTV: East Area

(#4) Florida State vs. (#13) UNC Greensboro

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

1:15 p.m. on TBS: West Area

(#3) Kansas vs. (#14) Japanese Washington

Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

1:45 p.m. on TNT: East Area

(#8) LSU vs. (#9) St. Bonaventure

Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)

Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

3:00 p.m. on CBS: East Area

(#1) Michigan vs. (#16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern

Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)

3:30 p.m. on truTV: West Area

(#5) Creighton vs. (#12) UC Santa Barbara

Location: South portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

4:00 p.m. on TBS: East Area

(#2) Alabama vs. (#15) Iona

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

4:30 p.m. on TNT: West Area

(#6) USC vs. (#11) Wichita State/Drake

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

6:25 p.m. on TBS: West Area

(#2) Iowa vs. (#15) Grand Canyon

Location: Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

7:10 p.m. on CBS: East Area

(#7) UConn vs. (#10) Maryland

Location: Mackey Enviornment (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (reporter)

7:15 p.m. on truTV: West Area

(#4) Virginia vs. (#13) Ohio

Location: Meeting Corridor (Bloomington, Ind.)

Announcers: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

7:25 p.m. on TNT: West Area

(#8) Oklahoma vs. (#9) Missouri

Location: North portion of Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

I hope that know you’d have the opportunity to watch NCAA Basketball 2021 March Madness 2021 matches of your favourite College Basketball groups irrespective of wherever you’re as a result of in any case, this pleasure comes solely as soon as in a 12 months so it’s not one thing you need to miss at any price.