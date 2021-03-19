Mick Cronin was the top males’s basketball coach at Cincinnati for 13 years, which meant he carried out someplace north of 1,500 practices. For all however a number of, only a few, his father, Hep, sat in a folding chair towards the close to wall of the Bearcats’ basement apply gymnasium. It was the best perk of the job.

The courtesy automobile was good for Mick, as have been working at his alma mater and passing the Oscar Robertson statue every day. However an opportunity to have his father sit in on his practices? That was an enormous purpose Cronin at one level angled for the college to provide him a protracted-time period extension on his contract. He didn’t want to depart for more cash and the chance to work at a permanent energy if he may reside in his hometown and have his dad within the gymnasium every day.

That provide by no means got here, although, and UCLA’s did. In April 2019, the Bruins introduced him the prospect to interchange Steve Alford as head coach, to sit down in the identical chair the place John Picket as soon as claimed 10 NCAA championships. It was unattainable to say no underneath these circumstances. And, hey, Hep may spend a lot of the winter out west if he needed.

Then got here the pandemic, and COVID-19 managed what neither thought 2,000 miles may handle: It saved the Cronins aside.

They noticed one another Thursday evening because the NCAA Match opened. Fortunately for the 2 of them, the Bruins have been invited to compete and the occasion is being staged in Indiana, proper up Interstate 74 from Hep’s residence in Cincy.

The 2 noticed one another in particular person for the primary time in a 12 months. And collectively — albeit separated by a railing between the stands at Purdue’s Mackey Enviornment and the basketball courtroom — they celebrated UCLA’s 86-80 time beyond regulation victory over Michigan State within the First Four.

“It’s good to see him. You already know, he’s getting outdated,” Mick Cronin informed reporters after the sport. “I’m teasing. You already know, I speak to him each day. And as I’m heading down Sepulveda (Boulevard in Los Angeles), I name him and ask him how the climate is in Cincinnati and clarify to him the solar is already arising over the Santa Monica Mountains. I’ve obtained to place my sun shades on. So I mess with him each day.

“I had not seen my dad since our Arizona State win final 12 months on the finish of February. COVID hit, he canceled his flight to Vegas (for the 2020 Pac-12 Match), making an attempt to remain protected, not touring on airplanes. . . . So, speaking to anyone each day, it’s bizarre to see him. Final 12 months, he’s flying out each month, spending per week with me. So it was nice.”

That is the tenth consecutive NCAA Match for Cronin, his first at UCLA. Not many coaches have streaks as lengthy: Kansas’ Invoice Self does, and Gonzaga’s Mark Few, and the person on the alternative aspect on this affair, Tom Izzo.

Profitable towards Michigan State, behind 27 factors from ahead Jamie Jacquez and 23 from capturing guard Johnny Juzang, means the Bruins advance to play Saturday towards No. 6 seed BYU within the match’s first spherical.

And it means yet another factor for his or her coach.

“Now I get to see him once more,” Mick Cronin stated.