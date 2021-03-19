March Madness is again. Say it once more, now: March Madness is again.

It’s completely different from earlier iterations, certainly. It received’t not be as grandiose both, with fan attendance restricted due to COVID-19. However for the primary time in two years, the NCAA will get again to the enterprise of crowning a nationwide champion within the single biggest postseason in American sports activities.

And that 12 months off goes to make all of the distinction when the ball suggestions off in Indiana; because the saying goes, you don’t understand how a lot you’ll miss one thing until it’s gone.

Storylines and attractive matchups abound within the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which is able to happen fully — appropriately, even — within the state of Indiana. There’s lots to unpack, however Sporting Information is right here to be sure you know the whole lot there may be to find out about March Madness. That features full schedule, TV and streaming data, dates, website data and extra:

March Madness stay bracket

For stay updates of the match bracket and knowledge on how you can watch March Madness, try the hyperlinks beneath.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket

You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out. SN will replace the bracket all through March Madness.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

First 4

Thursday, March 18

Sport
No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mount St Mary’s 52
No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita State 52
No. 16 Norfolk State 54, No. 16 Appalachian State 53
No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan State 80 (OT)

Spherical 1

Friday, March 19

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas 12:45 p.m. truTV
Sport 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois 1:15 p.m. TBS
Sport 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech 1:45 p.m. TNT
Sport 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor 3:30 p.m. truTV
Sport 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. TBS
Sport 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee 4:30 p.m. TNT
Sport 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State 6:25 p.m. TBS
Sport 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston 7:15 p.m. truTV
Sport 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue 7:25 p.m. TNT
Sport 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson 9:20 p.m. TBS
Sport 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia 9:50 p.m. truTV
Sport 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova 9:57 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State 12:45 p.m. truTV
Sport 23: No. 14 Jap Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas 1:15 p.m. TBS
Sport 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU 1:45 p.m. TNT
Sport 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton 3:30 p.m. truTV
Sport 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama 4 p.m. TBS
Sport 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC 4:30 p.m. TNT
Sport 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa 6:25 p.m. TBS
Sport 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia 7:15 p.m. truTV
Sport 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma 7:25 p.m. TNT
Sport 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 9:20 p.m. TBS
Sport 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas 9:50 p.m. truTV
Sport 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon 9:57 p.m. TNT

Spherical 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions will probably be introduced after Friday’s video games.

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 37 Midday CBS, fuboTV
Sport 38 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 39 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 40 6 p.m. TNT
Sport 41 7 p.m. TBS
Sport 42 7:30 p.m. truTV
Sport 43 8:30 p.m. TNT
Sport 44 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions will probably be introduced after Saturday’s video games.

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 45 Midday CBS, fuboTV
Sport 46 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 47 5 p.m. TBS
Sport 48 6 p.m. TNT
Sport 49 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 50 7:30 p.m. TBS
Sport 51 8:30 p.m. TNT
Sport 52 9:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Candy 16

Saturday, March 27

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 53 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 54 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 55 7:15 p.m. TBS
Sport 56 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 57 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 58 4:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 59 7 p.m. TBS
Sport 60 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 63 7 p.m. TBS
Sport 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Ultimate 4

Saturday, April 3

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sport 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament nationwide championship

Monday, April 5

Sport Time (ET) TV
Sport 67 9 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

How to observe, stream March Madness video games

The NCAA Tournament will broadcast throughout a number of stations: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The first outlet for stay-streaming 2021 NCAA Tournament video games is March Madness Live. You can too stream video games stay by signing up for fuboTV, which affords a free seven-day trial.

Under is a spherical-by-spherical breakdown of what stations will broadcast video games:

Spherical TV channel Live stream
First 4 TBS, truTV NCAA March Madness Live
Spherical 1 CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Spherical 2 CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Candy 16 CBS, TBS NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Elite Eight CBS, TBS NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Ultimate 4 CBS NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Nationwide championship CBS NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament websites 2021

Under is a full rundown on the websites and places of the NCAA Tournament, which is able to happen fully in Indiana:

*Signifies venue will host solely first-spherical video games

Spherical Date Location Website
First 4 March 18 West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Area
Bloomington, Ind. Meeting Corridor
Rounds 1-2 March 19-22 West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Area*
Bloomington, Ind. Meeting Corridor*
Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Lucas Oil Stadium
Candy 16 March 27-28 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight March 29-30 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium
Ultimate 4 April 3 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium
Nationwide championship April 5 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

March Madness options from Sporting Information

