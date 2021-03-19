March Madness is again. Say it once more, now: March Madness is again.
It’s completely different from earlier iterations, certainly. It received’t not be as grandiose both, with fan attendance restricted due to COVID-19. However for the primary time in two years, the NCAA will get again to the enterprise of crowning a nationwide champion within the single biggest postseason in American sports activities.
And that 12 months off goes to make all of the distinction when the ball suggestions off in Indiana; because the saying goes, you don’t understand how a lot you’ll miss one thing until it’s gone.
Storylines and attractive matchups abound within the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which is able to happen fully — appropriately, even — within the state of Indiana. There’s lots to unpack, however Sporting Information is right here to be sure you know the whole lot there may be to find out about March Madness. That features full schedule, TV and streaming data, dates, website data and extra:
March Madness stay bracket
For stay updates of the match bracket and knowledge on how you can watch March Madness, try the hyperlinks beneath.
Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule
Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket
You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out. SN will replace the bracket all through March Madness.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores
First 4
Thursday, March 18
|Sport
|No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mount St Mary’s 52
|No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita State 52
|No. 16 Norfolk State 54, No. 16 Appalachian State 53
|No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan State 80 (OT)
Spherical 1
Friday, March 19
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 23: No. 14 Jap Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Spherical 2
Sunday, March 21
Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions will probably be introduced after Friday’s video games.
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 37
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 38
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 39
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 40
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 42
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Sport 43
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions will probably be introduced after Saturday’s video games.
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 45
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 46
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 48
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 49
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 51
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sport 52
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Candy 16
Saturday, March 27
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Sport 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Sport 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Ultimate 4
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Tournament nationwide championship
Monday, April 5
|Sport
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sport 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
How to observe, stream March Madness video games
The NCAA Tournament will broadcast throughout a number of stations: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The first outlet for stay-streaming 2021 NCAA Tournament video games is March Madness Live. You can too stream video games stay by signing up for fuboTV, which affords a free seven-day trial.
Under is a spherical-by-spherical breakdown of what stations will broadcast video games:
|Spherical
|TV channel
|Live stream
|First 4
|TBS, truTV
|NCAA March Madness Live
|Spherical 1
|CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
|Spherical 2
|CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
|Candy 16
|CBS, TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
|Elite Eight
|CBS, TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
|Ultimate 4
|CBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
|Nationwide championship
|CBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
NCAA Tournament websites 2021
Under is a full rundown on the websites and places of the NCAA Tournament, which is able to happen fully in Indiana:
*Signifies venue will host solely first-spherical video games
|Spherical
|Date
|Location
|Website
|First 4
|March 18
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|Mackey Area
|Bloomington, Ind.
|Meeting Corridor
|Rounds 1-2
|March 19-22
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|Mackey Area*
|Bloomington, Ind.
|Meeting Corridor*
|Indianapolis
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|—
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|—
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|—
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Candy 16
|March 27-28
|Indianapolis
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|—
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Elite Eight
|March 29-30
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Ultimate 4
|April 3
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Nationwide championship
|April 5
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
March Madness options from Sporting Information
