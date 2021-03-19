Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament won’t be on Thursday this 12 months prefer it historically is, however the wall-to-wall schedule stays the identical. Friday’s motion will get underway somewhat after midday ET when Virginia Tech takes on Florida, and it possible received’t finish till after midnight when Villanova and Winthrop (or one of many different late-night time suggestions) end. All instructed, there will likely be 16 first-spherical video games on Friday, and you may count on loads of drama and potential bracket-busting upsets.

High seeds Baylor and Illinois will likely be in motion, however except one will get a legit scare thrown into them (unlikely, however attainable), they received’t be concerned in essentially the most fascinating video games. These in bracket swimming pools will possible be extra within the 12-5 video games (Oregon State-Tennessee and Winthrop-Villanova), in addition to different well-liked double-digit upset picks Rutgers (vs. Clemson), Virginia Tech (vs. Florida), Utah State (vs. Texas Tech), Syracuse (vs. San Diego State), and even Colgate (vs. Arkansas).

In fact, there’ll most likely be one other main upset that nobody is anticipating, so buckle up and prepare for all of the March Madness enjoyable we missed out on final season. That will help you out, listed below are SN’s straight-up picks, plus some perception into betting developments and suggestions when you’re wagering in opposition to the unfold.

MORE MARCH MADNESS: Round 1 odds | Parlays | Printable bracket

March Madness picks, predictions for Round 1

No. 10 Virginia Tech (PK) vs. No. 7 Florida (South)

This line has steadily moved in Virginia Tech’s course because it opened, and it appears prefer it’s going to settle as a choose ’em. Neither staff has performed significantly properly down the stretch (with Virginia Tech barely taking part in in any respect due to COVID points), so that is really a toss-up. TeamRankings’ Matchup Predictor points toward Florida, and we give the Gators the slight nod because of the Hokies’ lack of great motion over the previous month (1-2 since Feb. 6).

Choose: Florida

No. 3 Arkansas (-9.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate (South)

Colgate completed third within the nation in three-point percentage (40.2) and fourth in average margin of victory (17.7), so you realize the Raiders can fill it up. They possible haven’t confronted a protection just like the Hogs’, however capturing will be a problem for Arkansas, making it considerably-weak in opposition to scorching-capturing groups. Colgate doesn’t actually defend, so this one might go a wide range of methods — Arkansas blowout, Colgate profitable in a shootout, Arkansas profitable in a shootout — nevertheless it’s extra enjoyable to make a daring name when there are legit causes to suppose it might probably truly occur.

Choose: Colgate

No. 1 Illinois (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Drexel (Midwest)

For most, the query right here isn’t whether or not Illinois will win; it’s whether or not it’ll cowl. The Illini averaged 81.4 points per game this season, which is about 10 greater than Drexel. Now issue within the distinction in competitors, and it’s simple to think about a 23-plus-level victory. Everytime you cope with spreads this massive, you all the time have to fret about backdoor covers, however Illinois seems like a good guess to maintain enterprise except this line continues to climb.

Choose: Illinois

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4) vs. No. 11 Utah State (South)

Right here’s one other line that has steadily moved towards the underdog. Utah State performs elite protection, rating eighth in kenpom.com‘s adjusted protection metric. Texas Tech is a balanced staff however can wrestle with exterior capturing. If the Purple Raiders are chilly, Utah State might flip this right into a rock combat and steal a low-scoring win. If the road retains getting decrease, Texas Tech might truly develop into a price guess simply earlier than tip, however we nonetheless just like the Aggies by a nostril.

Choose: Utah State

No. 2 Ohio State (-16) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (South)

Oral Roberts has a legit inside-exterior risk with versatile huge man Kevin Obanor and candy-capturing guard Max Abmas, who averaged 24.2 points per game this year on close to 50-40-90 capturing. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Oral Roberts cowl, however Ohio State possible has an excessive amount of depth and measurement to truly get upset.

Choose: Ohio State

No. 1 Baylor (-25.5) vs. No. 16 Hartford (South)

Baylor received its video games by an average of 18 factors per recreation this 12 months, so a 26-level victory in opposition to Hartford doesn’t simply appear attainable, it appears possible. Watch out about this line transferring too far in Baylor’s course and Hartford turning into a price, however on the present line, Baylor appears good.

Choose: Baylor

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-4.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (Midwest)

The Fightin’ Sister Denims (not Loyola Chicago’s precise nickname) are again, and they’ll undoubtedly be a preferred choose due to their “title recognition.” Nevertheless, in accordance with kenpom.com‘s superior stats, the Ramblers (Loyola Chicago’s precise nickname) aren’t just a few cute mid-main story, they’re a legit risk for an additional deep run, rating ninth amongst all groups. Georgia Tech definitely isn’t helped by the actual fact ACC Participant of the Yr Moses Wright will miss this recreation because of COVID-associated points. This appears approach too simple for an 8-9 recreation, which make us nervous, however typically the plain choose is clear for a motive. Count on this line to maneuver even additional in Loyola Chicago’s course nearer to tip.

Choose: Loyola Chicago

No. 5 Tennessee (-9) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (Midwest)

Oregon State is a shock participant on this 12 months’s match after profitable the Pac-12 title, so when you consider within the “scorching hand” principle, then that is simply nearly as good of a 12-5 upset choose as Georgetown over Colorado (which appears to be way more well-liked). Tennessee didn’t play its greatest basketball down the stretch, going 4-4 and shedding to Kentucky and Auburn over the ultimate month. There’s not less than motive to consider Oregon State can cowl, however Tennessee has an elite protection (fourth in kenpom.com‘s adjusted protection metric) and may have the ability to advance.

Choose: Tennessee

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Liberty (Midwest)

Oklahoma State is a well-liked Remaining 4 choose in some circles; it’s additionally a preferred first-spherical upset choose in others. This line as hovered round round 7.5 all week, which signifies about equal cash coming in on either side. Liberty was tied for tenth in three-point shooting (38.8 %) and was seventh general in offensive efficiency, so the Flames can rating with the Cowboys in the event that they get scorching. Finally, although, we count on Oklahoma State, led by projected prime-general NBA choose Cade Cunningham, to exploit the expertise hole and win an in depth one.

Choose: Oklahoma State

No. 8 North Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (South)

On this coin-flip battle of conventional powers, we’re going to belief the superior stats and go together with the Badgers, who rank eleventh general on kenpom.com. By comparability, UNC is twenty eighth. In no way is that this a lock, particularly whenever you consider Wisconsin’s lack of huge wins, however with video games as shut as this, it is advisable fall again on one thing, and we’re going with the computer systems.

Choose: Wisconsin

No. 2 Houston (-20) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (Midwest)

Houston has a prime-15 offense (eighth) and protection (fifteenth) in accordance with kenpom.com, and the Cougars have won by an average of 18 factors per recreation this season. They haven’t confronted the hardest schedule, however Cleveland State isn’t the hardest opponent. A key element to huge upsets is often exterior capturing, and Cleveland State ranked tied for 257th in three-point percentage (31.9 %). It’s powerful to think about the Vikings preserving this one shut, so we’re all-in on Houston overlaying.

Choose: Houston

No. 4 Purdue (-7.5) vs. No. 13 North Texas (South)

This line feels somewhat low, however North Texas is an effective outside shooting team that has some huge guards who can stress the ball, plus a pair of 6-10 inside gamers who can not less than attempt to sustain with 7-4 middle Zach Edey. There’s undoubtedly motive to consider the Imply Inexperienced can cowl (although it’ll nonetheless be an uphill battle), however Purdue’s huge-recreation expertise (and success) suggestions the scales relating to merely advancing.

Choose: Purdue

No. 10 Rutgers (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Clemson (Midwest)

Rutgers opened because the lone “underdog” to be favored, and that line hasn’t moved a lot all week. Each groups rank a lot increased in adjusted protection ranking than offense ranking on kenpom.com, however Rutgers is barely increased general. TeamRankings’ Matchup Predictor sees this as shut as you would possibly count on, with Rutgers having the nod in “energy scores” and Clemson have the nod in “simulation.” We’ll persist with the favourite as a result of Rutgers performed within the more durable convention this 12 months, however flip a coin and belief your intestine right here.

Choose: Rutgers

No. 6 San Diego State (-3) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Midwest)

It’s simple to determine why this line has dropped to such a low quantity for a 6-11 recreation. Syracuse isn’t your typical 11-seed, and San Diego State isn’t considered a nationwide energy. Nevertheless, San Diego State is ranked properly above Syracuse on kenpom.com, and TeamRankings’ Matchup Predictor appears to closely favor the Aztecs, too. Syracuse’s storied zone protection has befuddled loads of groups, however we simply don’t see it right here, particularly with San Diego State being a prime-25 three-point shooting team.

Choose: San Diego State

No. 3 West Virginia (-13) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (Midwest)

West Virginia’s famed press can rapidly overwhelm inferior opponents, and Morehead State qualifies as one, rating 127th on kenpom.com. A ramification of 13 is all the time dangerous with a poor-shooting team like West Virginia, however an outright win appears possible.

Choose: West Virginia

No. 5 Villanova (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (South)

This was everybody’s preliminary 12-5 upset, and that hasn’t appeared to alter all through the week. Accidents to guards Collin Gillespie (knee) and Justin Moore (ankle) make ‘Nova powerful to handicap, and a matchup with the excessive-scoring, 23-1 Eagles isn’t making issues simpler. On the very least, selecting Winthrop to cowl feels just like the sensible transfer, and we’re additionally using with public on selecting Winthrop outright.

Choose: Winthrop