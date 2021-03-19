There are just a few Thursday nights that often are marked on the calendars of sports activities followers annually. The primary NFL sport of the season, Thanksgiving, the NBA commerce deadline, and each the NFL and NBA drafts are staples of the sports activities world, however even they’ll pale compared to the primary day of the NCAA Tournament.
In fact, March Madness is following a special schedule this yr because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The FIrst 4 video games, usually held on Tuesday and Wednesday, are all being held on Thursday this yr, in order that implies that Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament will formally tip off on Friday this yr. Meaning beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET and working all all through the day, school basketball followers shall be handled to 16 video games of win-or-go-house basketball.
There’ll absolutely be upsets. Brackets shall be busted and fan-favourite Cinderellas will emerge. And after March Madness was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, school basketball followers shall be nothing however pleased to observe their favourite gamers and event-winner picks sq. off in what’s arguably the best playoff in sports activities.
Right here’s every part you must learn about Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament, together with a full schedule with TV channels and begin occasions.
MORE: Watch select March Madness games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
What channel is March Madness on at this time?
Friday, March 19
|Recreation
|Time
|Channel
|(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
All occasions Japanese
LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more
Find out how to watch NCAA Tournament video games
Friday’s March Madness video games shall be broadcast nationally throughout CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV on cable.
March Madness Reside is the hub for dwell streaming at NCAA.com. All video games broadcast on CBS will also be streamed on fubtoTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
7. Florida vs. 10. Virginia Tech
- Time: 12:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
3. Arkansas vs. 14. Colgate
- Time: 12:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi
1. Illinois vs. 16. Drexel
- Time: 1:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
6. Texas Tech vs. 11. Utah State
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn
2. Ohio State vs. 15. Oral Roberts
- Time: 3 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl
1. Baylor vs. 16. Hartford
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, A.J. Ross
8. Loyola Chicago vs. 9. Georgia Tech
- Time: 4 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
5. Tennessee vs. 12. Oregon State
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi
4. Oklahoma State vs. 13. Liberty
- Time: 6:25 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
8. North Carolina vs. 9. Wisconsin
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl
2. Houston vs. 15. Cleveland State
- Time: 7:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn
4. Purdue vs. 13. North Texas
- Time: 7:25 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, A.J. Ross
7. Clemson vs. 10. Rutgers
- Time: 9:20 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi
6. San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse
- Time: 9:40 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
3. West Virginia vs. 14. Morehead State
- Time: 9:50 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, A.J. Ross
5. Villanova vs. 12. Winthrop
- Time: 9:57 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Reside Stream: March Madness Reside
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
March Madness schedule 2021
Round 1
Friday, March 19
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 23: No. 14 Japanese Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Round 2
Sunday, March 21
Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions shall be introduced after Friday’s video games.
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 37
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 38
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 39
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 40
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 42
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 43
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions shall be introduced after Saturday’s video games.
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 45
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 46
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 48
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 49
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 51
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 52
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Candy 16
Saturday, March 27
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Remaining 4
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Tournament nationwide championship
Monday, April 5
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Checkout newest world information under hyperlinks :
World Information || Newest Information || U.S. Information
Assist us to turn into unbiased in PANDEMIC COVID-19. Contribute to diligent Authors.
(*1*)