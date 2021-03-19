There are just a few Thursday nights that often are marked on the calendars of sports activities followers annually. The primary NFL sport of the season, Thanksgiving, the NBA commerce deadline, and each the NFL and NBA drafts are staples of the sports activities world, however even they’ll pale compared to the primary day of the NCAA Tournament.

In fact, March Madness is following a special schedule this yr because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The FIrst 4 video games, usually held on Tuesday and Wednesday, are all being held on Thursday this yr, in order that implies that Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament will formally tip off on Friday this yr. Meaning beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET and working all all through the day, school basketball followers shall be handled to 16 video games of win-or-go-house basketball.

There’ll absolutely be upsets. Brackets shall be busted and fan-favourite Cinderellas will emerge. And after March Madness was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, school basketball followers shall be nothing however pleased to observe their favourite gamers and event-winner picks sq. off in what’s arguably the best playoff in sports activities.

Right here’s every part you must learn about Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament, together with a full schedule with TV channels and begin occasions.

What channel is March Madness on at this time?

Friday, March 19

All occasions Japanese

LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more

Find out how to watch NCAA Tournament video games

Friday’s March Madness video games shall be broadcast nationally throughout CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV on cable.

March Madness Reside is the hub for dwell streaming at NCAA.com. All video games broadcast on CBS will also be streamed on fubtoTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

7. Florida vs. 10. Virginia Tech

Time: 12:15 p.m.

12:15 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

3. Arkansas vs. 14. Colgate

Time: 12:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

1. Illinois vs. 16. Drexel

Time: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

6. Texas Tech vs. 11. Utah State

Time: 1:45 p.m.

1:45 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn

2. Ohio State vs. 15. Oral Roberts

Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

1. Baylor vs. 16. Hartford

Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, A.J. Ross

8. Loyola Chicago vs. 9. Georgia Tech

Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

5. Tennessee vs. 12. Oregon State

Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

4. Oklahoma State vs. 13. Liberty

Time: 6:25 p.m.

6:25 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

8. North Carolina vs. 9. Wisconsin

Time: 7:10 p.m.

7:10 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

2. Houston vs. 15. Cleveland State

Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn

4. Purdue vs. 13. North Texas

Time: 7:25 p.m.

7:25 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, A.J. Ross

7. Clemson vs. 10. Rutgers

Time: 9:20 p.m.

9:20 p.m. TV Channel: TBS

TBS Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

6. San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse

Time: 9:40 p.m.

9:40 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

CBS Reside Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Paramount+, fuboTV Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Invoice Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

3. West Virginia vs. 14. Morehead State

Time: 9:50 p.m.

9:50 p.m. TV Channel: truTV

truTV Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, A.J. Ross

5. Villanova vs. 12. Winthrop

Time: 9:57 p.m.

9:57 p.m. TV Channel: TNT

TNT Reside Stream: March Madness Reside

March Madness Reside Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

March Madness schedule 2021

Round 1

Friday, March 19

Saturday, March 20

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions shall be introduced after Friday’s video games.

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 37 Midday CBS, fuboTV Recreation 38 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 39 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 40 6 p.m. TNT Recreation 41 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 42 7:30 p.m. truTV Recreation 43 8:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 44 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions shall be introduced after Saturday’s video games.

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 45 Midday CBS, fuboTV Recreation 46 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 47 5 p.m. TBS Recreation 48 6 p.m. TNT Recreation 49 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 50 7:30 p.m. TBS Recreation 51 8:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 52 9:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Candy 16

Saturday, March 27

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 53 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 54 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 55 7:15 p.m. TBS Recreation 56 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 57 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 58 4:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 59 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 60 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 63 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Remaining 4

Saturday, April 3

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament nationwide championship

Monday, April 5