

Will Fuller provides the Miami Dolphins one other a lot-wanted deep menace

The Miami Dolphins agreed a one-yr deal reportedly value upwards of $10m with former Houston Texans extensive receiver Will Fuller amid a flurry of free agent signings on Thursday.

Former Baltimore Ravens middle Matt Skura agreed to a one-yr deal, in line with his agent David Canter, whereas the Dolphins additionally confirmed the signings of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, operating again Malcolm Brown, extensive receiver Robert Foster and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Fuller, 26, set profession highs with 53 receptions, 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 video games in 2020. He missed the ultimate 5 video games after receiving a six-recreation suspension for violating the league’s coverage on efficiency-enhancing substances, which is able to imply he misses Week One of many 2021 season.

The 2016 first-spherical decide (twenty first general) appeared in 53 video games (52 begins) in 5 seasons with Houston, catching 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Skura, 28, will exchange Ted Karras, who returned to the New England Patriots on a one-yr deal on Wednesday after beginning all 16 video games at middle for the Dolphins in 2020. Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, Skura performed in 54 video games with 51 begins with the Ravens from 2017-20.

Brissett performed the final 4 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after spending 2016 with the New England Patriots, who drafted him within the third spherical in 2016.

The 28-yr-previous owns a 12-20 report as a starter and has accomplished 59.6 per cent of his passes for six,459 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He handed for 3,098 yards in 2017 and a couple of,942 in 2019.

Brown has spent his total six-yr profession with the St Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He rushed for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns in 16 video games final season, including 23 catches for 162 yards.

Always remember when Will Fuller scored 53.7 PPR factors vs. the Falcons in 2019 🔥 14 catches

🔥 217 receiving yards

🔥 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/N5qZ4W6sKv — PFF Fantasy Soccer (@PFF_Fantasy) March 18, 2021

In 70 profession video games (two begins), Brown has rushed 298 instances for 1,188 yards (4.0 common) with 11 touchdowns.

Foster, 26, caught two passes for 37 yards in 4 video games with the Washington Soccer Crew in 2020. He performed in 26 video games with the Buffalo Payments from 2018-19, tallying 30 receptions for 605 yards and three scores.

Coleman, 27, performed the previous two seasons with the Detroit Lions after two seasons every with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) and New England Patriots (2015-16). He has 211 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries in 79 video games (29 begins).