NCAA Tournament First Round: (1) Michigan (20-4) vs (16) Texas Southern (17-8) prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Michigan vs Texas Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Enviornment,West Lafayette, IN

Community: CBS

Michigan vs Texas Southern Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers couldn’t appear to get going towards Mount St. Mary’s, however down ten at halftime they got here again roaring for a 60-52 win.

That is an up-tempo, excessive scoring crew that confirmed off its type in that second half run, and whereas it’s a mega-task to cope with Michigan, it has the flexibility to rise up and down the ground and rating in bunches.

It’s a greater rebounding crew than it confirmed towards the Mountaineers, it was in a position to hold its turnover points in verify, and …

Why Michigan Will Win

Yeah, the turnovers.

There have been solely 5 towards Mount St. Mary’s, however the high-flying Texas Southern type additionally results in a complete lot of errors. The crew wasn’t dangerous from three within the First 4, however it’s usually usually terrible from the surface, it obtained away with a tough day on the free throw line, and …

Oh yeah, Michigan is sweet.

The Wolverine protection ought to be capable to maintain up on the within – the scale of Mount St. Mary’s was a problem for the Tigers – and it ought to be capable to lock down exhausting from three.

What’s Going To Occur

It’s assertion time for the Wolverines, if solely to point out that they actually can get every thing going with out Isaiah Livers – who’s seemingly out for the match with a damaged foot.

It’s a 16 vs a 1, so it’s not like Michigan ought to should sweat an excessive amount of, however it has’t fairly been itself in March going 2-3 with out the identical consistency and scoring punch.

Texas Southern will get on the transfer for a number of respectable runs, however this shall be over comparatively rapidly.

Michigan vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line

Michigan 80, Texas Southern 56

Line: Michigan -26, rpm: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

