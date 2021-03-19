Movie Review: Mosagallu

Director: Jeffrey Gee Chin

Producer: Vishnu Manchu

Banner: 24 Frames Manufacturing unit, AVA Leisure

Music director: Sam CS

Starring: Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty

Launch Date: nineteenth March 2021

Ranking: 3/5

Mosagallu Movie Review: Manchu Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu, helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin is likely one of the a lot hyped film of Telugu movie business, which has lastly arrived on the theaters at present on nineteenth March 2021. Let’s see the story of Mosagallu.

Story: Arjun (Vishnu) and Anu (Kajal) are siblings and they’re sad with the lives they’re residing. Anu and Arjun be a part of arms with Sid (Naveen Chandra) for an enormous rip-off within the USA by way of a name centre. They dupe the individuals within the title of Inside Income Service officials- IRS, an USA authorities company and invitations the eye of the US anti corruption division. What occurs subsequent, kinds the remainder of the story of Mosagallu.

Efficiency: Vishnu Manchu performs his function with ease and Kajal Aggarwal additionally delivers a good efficiency. She does justice to her characters. Suneil Shetty’ character doesn’t get sufficient display screen time to indicate off his performing chops. Naveen Chandra within the function of an aggressive drug addict, is sweet. Remainder of the forged of Mosagallu carry out accordingly.

Technical: The makers of Mosagallu does job of simplifying the IRS rip-off to a mainstream viewers. The film has a powerful and fascinating premise that’s let down by a weak narrative. The manufacturing values are wealthy. The cinematography by Sheldon Chau is spectacular in a couple of scenes. Sam CS’s background rating is likely one of the main highlights of the movie.

Evaluation: Mosagallu is an effective try by Vishnu Manchu.