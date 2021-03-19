Mumbai Saga, a criminal offense drama starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal, was screened throughout India and worldwide on March 18. However what got here subsequent hit the makers laborious.

On the discharge day of the film, the film was copied illegally by plenty of unlawful web sites. Learn on to know the complete particulars concerning the film and the leak.

Concerning the film: Mumbai Saga

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie is an motion crime drama set within the 80s and 90s, the movie exhibits altering faces of the folks of Mumbai by closing factories to create malls and tall buildings. Mumbai Saga was written by Sanjay Gupta and Vaibhav Vishal. The screenplay was written by Robin Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta.

The movie stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover amongst many different recent faces and newcomers.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir have produced the movie underneath the banner of T-Collection and White Feather Movies. The movie’s cinematography was achieved by Shikhar Bhatnagar. The film was edited by Bunty Negi.

Mumbai Saga full film obtain leaked

What got here as a shock to this ‘saga’ is that inside hours of the film’s launch, the film was copied illegally and the complete film was put on-line for obtain. That is definitely not what the makers needed to see, particularly on this troubled time of covid.

We enchantment to all our readers to look at the movie along with the academics. If you happen to can’t afford to exit throughout these occasions, we advocate ready for the film to be launched on some OTT platform. However please don’t watch or obtain the unlawful film. You might be enforced by legislation for this criminal activity.