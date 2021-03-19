Luke Hughes Daryl Marshke / USA Hockey’s NTDP

One of the crucial useful new NHL draft scouting occasions of the previous decade has been the annual All-American Prospects Game and we now have rosters for the 2021 version, which might be held at USA Hockey Area in Michigan on April 7.

The AAPG has modified codecs through the years and the present incarnation will as soon as once more characteristic the below-18s from USA Hockey’s Nationwide Staff Growth Program towards an all-star squad of gamers from the USHL. The rosters could be discovered here and here, so let’s break down a number of the notable story traces for the sport.

Firepower

When it comes to dynamic forwards, it’s arduous to beat the NTDP’s Chaz Lucius. The College of Minnesota commit has missed a lot of the season as a consequence of knee surgical procedure, however he’s been on hearth since returning to the lineup in February. Lucius is one in all, if not the, purest aim-scorers within the 2021 draft class and it is going to be enjoyable to see him let unfastened on the massive stage. If the puck is inside two toes of the web, be careful for Michigan commit Dylan Duke; that’s the place he does quite a lot of injury.

Staff USHL might be armed too, nevertheless, and I wouldn’t thoughts seeing Chicago Metal lineys Matt Coronato and Mackie Samoskevich taking part in with Fargo ace Tristan Broz. However the USHL’s high risk is Cole Sillinger, a twin Canadian/American citizen who has been taking part in for Sioux Falls this season as an alternative of his common WHL squad in Medication Hat. Sillinger has been an absolute beast for the Stampede.

Two others of observe: Chicago’s Josh Doan and Muskegon’s Cam Berg. Each had been handed over within the 2020 draft and each try to show the scouts improper by lighting up the USHL this season. Doan is Shane’s child and an Arizona State commit.

Dynamic Defenders

There’s gonna be some enjoyable puck-rushers on this sport and the highest title on the record is Luke Hughes from the NTDP. He’s the youthful brother of Jack and Quinn, but additionally the most important of the three and in addition a wonderful skater. Scouts love his offensive skills and nonetheless-rising potential, and so they additionally love fellow NTDPer Sean Behrens. He’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 and 175 kilos, however NHL expertise hawks love his elusiveness, his transition sport and his capability to play in all conditions.

On the USHL aspect, all eyes might be on Jack Peart, the Fargo D-man who’s again in Minnesota proper now attempting to win a state highschool title with Grand Rapids. Peart is only a pure again there and he boasts elite hockey IQ. There’s additionally tons of potential in Denver commit Shai Buium of Sioux Metropolis, whereas Chicago’s Ryan Ufko could also be one of the underrated gamers within the 2021 draft proper now. Brent Johnson of Sioux Falls has additionally turned it up a notch currently.

The Goalie State of affairs

OK, so the netminding scenario right here is an odd one. The USHL has been turned upside-down this 12 months and for probably the most half, it’s been a great factor: gamers from the WHL and NCAA colleges that cancelled their seasons meant a flood of expertise, however that severely pushed down youthful goalies, lots of which at the moment are within the NAHL. So the USHL is rolling with Remington Keopple and Colin Purcell, a pair of 2002 birthdays handed over in final 12 months’s draft. In the meantime, the NTDP’s greatest goaltender is Gibson Homer – however his December 2003 birthday means he’s not eligible till the 2022 draft. That leaves the NTDP’s Kaidan Mbereko as the one first-time eligible goalie right here and at 5-foot-11, he’ll actually need to put up an unimaginable efficiency for the scouts.

The Snubs

Talking of goalies, there was one 2003 birthday that Staff USHL may have gone with and that’s Hobie Hedquist of Dubuque. It’s been a very powerful 12 months for Hedquist and his numbers aren’t nice – however he’s proven some mild just lately and I’m shocked he isn’t on the preliminary roster. One other fascinating omission is defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, youthful brother of Casey. Mittelstadt is at Eden Prairie highschool proper now, going for that very same Minnesota title as Peart, however he began the 12 months in Lincoln.

Most to Show

The AAPG is a highlight sport and a few gamers want it greater than others. NTDP defenseman Aidan Hreschuk got here into the season with quite a lot of hype from some corners however scouts have yearned for extra. The Boston School commit’s 30 factors in 38 video games does rank second amongst crew defenders (behind Hughes’ 34) and he has been enhancing of late, so possibly the AAPG can seal the deal. On the opposite finish of the puck, Tri-Metropolis’s Matthew Knies has been completely snakebitten this season and scouts are questioning if it’s simply unhealthy luck or an omen. Knies really took half in Staff USA’s summer season world junior camp and nearly went straight to the College of Minnesota this 12 months, however as an alternative has struggled to simply six objectives in 32 video games with the Storm. However together with his large physique and previous performances, scouts surprise if he could be like Brandon Saad: a participant whose numbers go comfortable in his draft 12 months, however seems to be what was initially anticipated nonetheless.