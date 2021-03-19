Ninnila Ninnila is an upcoming romantic comedy drama movie set in Telugu and starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Varma and Ritu Varma. The film directed by Ani Sasi has but to be launched. See under for extra particulars concerning the film Ninnila Ninnila.

Ninnila Ninnila Cast & Crew:

The movie stars Ashok Selvan, Nithya Varma and Ritu Varma within the lead roles, together with a number of different actors. The film is written and directed by Ani Sasi. The movie’s music and background rating was composed by Rajesh Murugudesan, Divakar Mani offered the cinematography whereas the movie was edited by Navin Nooli.

The movie was produced by BVSN Prasad beneath its personal banner SVCC Creations. This film is a debut film for Ashok Selvan in Telugu. Some components of this movie had been reportedly shot within the UK because the story was set within the UK the place Ashok Selvan will play an obese chef.

Ninnila Ninnila first look and trailer:

The primary look poster of the film Ninnila Ninnila was not too long ago launched by the creators of the film. the poster consists of Ashok, Nithya and Ritu Served in a plate of eating. The film’s teaser and trailer have but to be launched, as filming has but to be accomplished.

Ninnila Ninnila Release date:

The discharge date of the movie remains to be not closing, as among the footage remains to be left. The film was really scheduled to launch in 2020, however now because of the COVID Pandemic, we are able to’t decide the discharge date for positive, so we’ll have to attend for extra updates from the film’s creators.