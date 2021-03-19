NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI – 20 March (Dunedin). Devon Conway and Martin Guptill are one of the best fantasy captains for this sport.

Hosts New Zealand will tackle Bangladesh within the 1st ODI match of the three-match ODI sequence. The Kiwis would wish to proceed their domination on dwelling soil.

New Zealand will miss the companies of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on this sport. Tom Latham will lead the facet, whereas Devon Conway and Will Younger ought to make their ODI debut. Martin Guptill want to proceed his good type, whereas they’ve 4 world-class pacers of their ranks.

The Bangladesh facet is approaching the again of a sequence win in opposition to the West Indies, however they are going to miss the companies of Shakib al Hasan on this sequence. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are the lead batsmen of the facet, whereas Mustafizur Rahman is the facet’s lead bowler. The all-rounder duties might be shared between Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Pitch Circumstances and Climate Particulars

The common 1st innings batting rating at this venue within the ODI video games performed right here is 261 runs. This pitch ought to help the pacers on this sport.

Complete Video games Performed: 10; Bat 1st Received: 5; Bat 2nd Received: 5

We will count on clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for each side:-

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Younger, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Match Particulars

Three Match ODI Collection

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh First ODI Match

Date and Time: March 20, Saturday – 3:30 AM

Venue: College Oval, Dunedin.

Prime 4 Batting Order

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, and Will Younger.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Soumya Sarkar.

Dying Over Specialists

New Zealand

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Bangladesh

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tom Latham might be our wicket-keepers on this sport. Rahim has scored 6266 ODI runs at a mean of 36.43, whereas he has batted at a mean of 40.00 since 2019. Latham has scored 2696 ODI runs at a mean of 32.88, whereas he scored 280 runs at a mean of 70.00 within the Ford Trophy.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Batsmen

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls might be our batsmen from New Zealand. Guptill has scored 6843 ODI runs at a mean of 42.24, whereas Conway is making his ODI debut, and he has scored 3104 Checklist-A runs at a mean of 44.98. Nicholls scored 365 runs within the latest Ford Trophy, whereas he opens within the ODI format. All three of them are real run-scorers.

Tamim Iqbal might be our batsman from Bangladesh. Iqbal has scored 7360 ODI runs at a mean of 36.98, whereas he scored 158 runs within the final ODI sequence in opposition to West Indies.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy All-Rounders

Soumya Sarkar might be our all-rounder from Bangladesh. Sarkar has scored 1735 ODI runs at a mean of 33.37, whereas he has been bowling properly for the previous few years.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Bowlers

From New Zealand, the trio of Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult will make it into our staff. Southee has 190 ODI scalped below his belt, whereas Boult has scalped 164. Henry has scalped 92 ODI wickets, whereas he scalped 15 wickets within the latest Ford Trophy. All three of them are good wicket-takers.

Mustafizur Rahman might be our bowler from Bangladesh. Rahman has scalped 115 ODI wickets in 61 ODI video games, whereas he has an economic system of 5.13.

Match Prediction: New Zealand are the favourites to win this sport.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Martin Guptill and Devon Conway

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s decide + Mushfiqur Rahim and Trent Boult

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

