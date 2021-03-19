JuJu Smith-Schuster is again everybody. Smith-Schuster was very comfortable after re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one 12 months, $8 million deal.

That is my residence, they’re gonna want a wrecking ball to take me outta right here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

The 4 12 months professional is again with the Steelers after listening to gives from numerous groups throughout the free company interval. Smith-Schuster is unquestionably a risk as a receiver, and Pittsburgh followers shall be comfortable to know he’s again for the 2021-22 NFL season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Stats & Profession

Make no mistake, Schuster is a superb receiver. He’s had a number of down years after an exception 2018-19 marketing campaign, however he’s nonetheless a playmaker, and he he’d be an ideal addition to any passing sport.

As a rookie, Schuster burst out on to the scene with a strong 917 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. He adopted that up with an unreal 1,426 yards and one other seven touchdowns in 2018-19 in simply 13 begins! These numbers earned him Professional Bowl honors, and the receiver was trying like he was going to be an excellent star within the league.

Sadly, his final two years haven’t been the most effective. Taking part in in solely 12 video games within the 2019-20 season, Schuster posted solely 552 yards. Final season he confirmed glimpses of the participant he was once, hauling in 831 yards and a profession excessive 9 touchdowns. Nonetheless, his stats over his 4 years within the NFL are one thing to gawk at.

JuJu Smith Schuster – Youngest participant to achieve 2500 receiving yards

– First participant to ever have 2 TD’s of a minimum of 97 yards in a season

– Youngest participant in Steelers historical past to document a 1000 yd season It was an honor to observe this 20 12 months outdated child make a reputation for himself. pic.twitter.com/tq4UhlY5wF — (@TomlinWRLD) March 15, 2021

Evidently, he has a whole lot of potential, and if he can present the Steelers that he’s nonetheless that very same celebrity he was in his first two NFL seasons, then his one 12 months deal will possible flip right into a long-term extension.

Did JuJu Get Different Presents With Extra Cash?

Many groups had been vying for the privilege of getting a proficient wideout like Schuster on their squad. Nonetheless, finally, the Steelers had been in a position to wrestle him away, regardless of providing much less cash.

The Ravens, for instance, supplied Schuster 5 million extra, able to pay him $13 million for one 12 months. Equally, the Chiefs, a perennial Tremendous Bowl contender, supplied him extra money, whereas the Philadelphia Eagles had been prepared to provide Schuster an extended deal.

Nonetheless, it seems loyalty isn’t lifeless but within the NFL.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year price $8M, supply stated. He had higher gives from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. However stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster additionally turned down extra money on a multi-year deal from the Eagles than he took to return to the Steelers, per supply. The Eagles’ had been a secret suitor. However Smith-Schuster liked Pittsburgh and its followers an excessive amount of to depart. https://t.co/X8gitZYxwd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Does This Imply Extra JuJu Smith-Schuster Tik Toks?

The Steelers star receiver went viral final 12 months for posting Tik Toks all through the NFL season. The most well-known of those included his dancing to the “Corvette Corvette” tune on opposing groups’ logos.

Juju Smith Schuster posted this video dancing on the Payments emblem on his Tik Tok, have a sense blood is within the water now. #billsmafia #SNF #bills #BUFvsPIT #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mLhis3ZqRY — The Payments Bunker (@BillsBunker) December 14, 2020

After the Steelers went on an enormous three sport dropping streak (after beginning the 12 months 11-0 thoughts you), the receiver’s ritual turned extra of a meme than something. Twitter hounded Schuster for his antics earlier than the sport, and he shortly turned the laughing inventory of the league.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool on Tik Tok after dropping the sport in opposition to the Cleveland Browns

pic.twitter.com/zaklGYulG1 – Victoria (@perkobangz) January 11, 2021

Juju Smith-Schuster within the locker room making the tik tok after the loss pic.twitter.com/cyQycwYQL8 – Daniel (@NoHoesDanniel) December 22, 2020

The state of affairs bought so dangerous to the purpose the place he was receiving backlash from his personal coach who known as it disrespectful. Schuster ultimately stopped his pre-game ritual, however by then the harm was finished. Hopefully, in a prove-it sort of deal, Schuster recreates his picture, and goes from the “Tik Tok Star” of the NFL to a legit star.

