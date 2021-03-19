Satyadev and Eesha Rebba starring Ragala 24 Gantallo has been launched throughout India and has been nicely acquired by followers. The thriller directed by Srinivas Reddy has been leaked on Tamilrockers. It appears the filmmakers have been fairly involved about the way forward for the movie since the leak.

Earlier than the film leaked and got here out, the filmmakers stated the output they acquired is of a better stage. Additionally they stated their film is extra like a novel with the important technical output. The film additionally includes a main supporting forged reminiscent of Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriram, Krishna Bhagawan, Muskan Sethi, Ajay, Mood Vamsi and Anurag.

PSV’s cameraman Garuda Vega, Anji, has lent his cinematic skills to Ragala 24 Gantallo. Concerning the music of the film, Raghu Kunche delivers his distinctive expertise in the film.

Tamil rockers has been a disruption to the Indian movie business

Tamil rockers is the solely cause why most motion pictures are influenced when it comes to box office assortment. The movie aimed toward ladies has many expectations, as it’s one in all a sort and incorporates a promising story.

The movie has a operating time of two and a half hours and it is going to be a pleasure for the viewers to see the movie in the cinema. Individuals are requested to look at the movie in theaters to indicate their help for artists and the artwork {that a} movie entails.