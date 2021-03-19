Nine-man Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-0 house loss to Slavia Prague, exiting Europe’s second-tier competitors 1-3 on combination.

Steven Gerrard’s facet could have held a slight benefit after drawing the primary leg 1-1 within the Czech capital final week, that’s till Peter Olayinka headed the guests forward after 17 minutes.

Rangers’ job was then made even more durable when substitute Kemar Roofe was proven a straight pink card minutes after approaching for a excessive boot on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who was stretched off simply previous the hour-mark.

And when Leon Balogun was additionally despatched off with 17 minutes to go after choosing up a second yellow card, with Nicolae Stanciu instantly pushing the hosts even additional by changing the ensuing free-kick, Rangers knew the sport was up.

Participant scores Rangers: McGregor (6), Patterson (7), Goldson (6), Balogun (6), Barisic (7), Kamara (6), Davis (6), Arfield (6), Aribo (6), Kent (7), Morelos (6) Subs: Itten (6), Zungu (6), Wright (6), Roofe (6), Simpson (6) Slavia Prague: Kolar (6), Kudela (6), Deli (6), Boril (6), Bach (6), Stanciu (8), Hromada (6), Dorley (7), Sima (9), Olayinka (8), Conduct (7) Subs: Holes (6), Kuchta (6), Carnival (6), Lingr (6), Vagner (6) Man of the match: Abdallah Sima

How Rangers’ European dream got here to an finish

As the sport kicked off… a sequence of monumental explosions may very well be heard that lasted greater than two minutes, as Rangers supporters gathered outdoors Ibrox – regardless of pleas from the membership and authorities to remain at house – let off fireworks.

It didn’t have an effect on the early move of the sport which started at tempo, with Ryan Kent threatening on the sting of the field earlier than his cross was cleared; Slavia then broke and Balogun made a final-ditch clearance off his personal line to stop the guests stepping into entrance.

Slavia had overwhelmed Leicester Metropolis within the final 32 by impressively dismantling their opponents on the King Energy Stadium, and didn’t appear to be perturbed by Rangers’ spectacular European file beneath Gerrard of simply 5 defeats in 44 matches.

Picture:

Glen Kamara takes exception to one thing mentioned by Slavia Prague’s Ondre Kudela



They continued to push ahead and had been rewarded after 13 minutes, as Olayinka powered in a header from Jan Boril’s cross on the close to put up, regardless of Allan McGregor’s finest efforts to get a hand on it.

Rangers responded instantly, as Kent’s dipping low shot was nicely saved low down by Ondrej Kolar. But at occasions they appeared half a step slower than their assured opponents who, like Rangers, had been unbeaten of their home league and had misplaced simply 3 times in all competitions to this point this season.

Kent was Rangers finest supply of promise. The winger drove repeatedly on the Slavia defence; one jinking run was crudely halted by Kudela, who was deservedly booked, however the set piece was wasted.

Glen Kamara was then cautioned after colliding with Alexander Bah, although the Dane’s exaggerated response made the problem seem worse than it really was. It meant Kamara would miss the primary leg of the quarter-closing if his staff progressed, however they had been displaying few indicators of levelling the tie.

Group information Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard made two modifications to the facet that drew 1-1 at Slavia Prague final Thursday, with Leon Balogun and Scott Arfield changing Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi, who each dropped to the bench.

Alfredo Morelos had been quiet, however spun on the sting of the realm and whipped a shot simply extensive of the far put up on 42 minutes. It was as shut as Rangers had come to an equaliser, however they then had an enormous fright in first-half stoppage time.

Balogun dithered within the left-again space and was robbed by Abdallah Sima who strode into the field, however because the pair closed on objective the defender one way or the other managed to get a leg on the ball to swipe it clear, as Slavia appealed in useless for a penalty.

Rangers wanted pressing inspiration, and Roofe was launched quickly after half-time for Scott Arfield – however he lasted simply seven minutes.

Chasing a protracted ball as Kolar superior from objective, Roofe raised his foot excessive to get a contact, however his comply with by clattered into the goalkeeper’s face leaving him mindless. The pink card for endangering the opponent was inevitable, and Kolar was stretchered off as Roofe trudged ruefully down the tunnel.

Following the sport, Roofe was subjected to racist abuse on the social media platform Instagram. The feedback had been made within the type of emojis on a put up Roofe revealed within the wake of his sending-off.

Sky Sports activities Information have contacted Instagram for a remark regarding the posts.

For Rangers, it now required a herculean effort to salvage this tie, and Nathan Patterson tried his finest with a weaving run, although his shot was too excessive. The younger full-again then wanted to be excellent because the final man to disclaim Bah, as he threatened to place the sport out of Rangers’ attain.

Any hopes Rangers had left had been shortly extinguished minutes later. First Balogun, who had been booked within the first half, was proven a second yellow card for a blunt problem on substitute Lukas Masopust. From the ensuing free-kick, Stanciu’s magnificent curling shot beat McGregor all finally ends up, leaving Rangers needing three objectives in 16 minutes with 9 males.

Slavia had been hungry for extra objectives, and Kamara was compelled to clear on the again put up to stop Sima tapping in a 3rd.

There have been then chaotic scenes as Ondrej Kudela appeared to spark an indignant response from Kamara, Bongani Zungu and Connor Goldson, who was booked together with Kudela within the aftermath. It was a suitably unsavoury approach to finish a night that had promised a lot, however quickly turned bitter for Rangers.

In his put up-match interview, Gerrard said Kamara claimed he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player within the late levels of the sport and urged UEFA to analyze the incident.

2 – Rangers have had two gamers (Keemar Roofe and Leon Balogun) despatched off in a single sport in main European competitors for the very first time. Catastrophe. #UEL – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

Rangers’ lengthy unbeaten house run ends – Opta stats

Rangers have suffered their first house defeat of the season, having been unbeaten in all 21 matches at Ibrox in all competitions previous to in the present day (W20 D1).

Rangers have now been eradicated from seven of their eight Final 16 ties within the Europa League/UEFA Cup, solely progressing towards SV Werder Bremen in 2007-08.

Slavia Prague picked up their first away win towards Scottish opposition in Europe (W1 L2), while the Czech facet have now reached the quarter finals of the Europa League/UEFA Cup for a fourth time (1995-96, 1999-00, 2018-19 & 2020-21).

Slavia Prague’s Peter Oladeji Olayinka has registered a objective involvement in every of his final three UEFA Europa League video games (1 objective, 2 assists) and has been concerned in 5 objectives in his final 9 appearances in Europe (3 objectives, 2 help), after 3 in 24 earlier than that.

Peter Oladeji Olayinka is considered one of two gamers to attain three headed objectives in European competitors this season – together with Slavia Prague teammate Abdallah Dipo Sima.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: “Glen Kamara to me is considered one of my very own. I 100 per cent imagine what he’s saying by way of the accusation.

“Different gamers round him heard it so I’ll stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara and I’ll cope with this nevertheless Glen needs to cope with it.

“I’m happy with all my gamers, tonight displaying solidarity and from the highest of this membership to the underside we stand with the gamers. This case is over to UEFA now. I simply hope it doesn’t get brushed beneath the carpet.

“I really feel indignant. It’s extraordinarily disappointing. There may be an excessive amount of of it taking place round soccer.

“One thing must occur shortly. That’s above me.

“UEFA will take this upon them I’m certain they are going to converse to each gamers and we are going to let different folks cope with it. All I can verify is that my participant tells me he was racially abused.”

Man of the Match – Abdallah Sima

The ahead helped knock Leicester Metropolis out within the earlier spherical by scoring his facet’s second objective on the King Energy that evening and whereas he was not on track at Ibrox, he nonetheless ran the present.

In line with some experiences, Slavia have turned down some massive sums from a few of Europe’s largest golf equipment for the Senegalese and judging by his spectacular show in Glasgow, you may perceive why.

The ahead, 19, was a relentless risk to the Rangers defence all evening lengthy and was significantly unfortunate to not earn the guests a penalty in first-half stoppage time after considered one of his customary solo dribbles.

Not that it actually mattered come full time and whoever attracts the Czechs within the final eight might want to hold an in depth eye on this thrilling teen.

What’s subsequent?

Rangers tackle Previous Agency rivals Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday at midday in a match you may see stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer.