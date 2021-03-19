Ravi Teja – Vijay Sethupathi in Driving License remake

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has already received the hearts of the Telugu film lovers together with his efficiency in Grasp and Uppena. Now in accordance with the newest replace, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to work with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in an upcoming Telugu movie, which is remake of Malayalam superhit film Driving License. The upcoming prestigious mission shall be bankrolled by Ram Charan.

Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi shall be working collectively for the Telugu remake of hit Malayalam movie, Driving License which was launched in 2019. Ravi Teja shall be seen in the function of Prithiviraj, whereas Vijay will reprise the function of Suraj Venjaramoodu from the unique.

The hidden expertise of Vijay Sethupathi was found by director Seenu Ramasamy by way of the film ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’ in 2010. Vijay made his debut as an actor with the drama and delivered a beautiful efficiency. Later he established himself effectively together with his magnificent performances and earned a spot in the hearts of the film lovers. Followers fondly name him Makkal Selvan. Vijay Sethupathi has been working in the Tamil movie trade for greater than a decade. In these years, he has featured in many profitable films.

On the otherside, Ravi Teja was final seen enjoying the lead function in cop based mostly motion drama Krack in which he romanced with Shruti Haasan.