Samantha wants to take a year off?

Samantha Akkineni has made her presence felt in Telugu film business along with her grace and efficiency expertise. With good memorable roles — be it Oh! Child, Rangasthalam or Majili, most of her movie have discovered a place amongst Telugu film lovers. After tying the knot with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha has managed to rating a success in virtually all the films she acted. Now grapevine has it that Samantha Akkineni is planning to take a break from the movie business.

Just lately Samantha signed Gunasekhar‘ directorial enterprise ‘Shaakunthalam’, by which she is taking part in the titular position. The film was launched not too long ago with Pooja ceremony. Additionally it is being heard that Mohan Babu has been roped in play the position of Durvasa rishi.

Samantha Akkineni can also be within the speak with Nandini Reddy for a movie. She can also be making her debut in digital world with a net collection ‘ The Household Man 2’ co starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, which is prepared to launch.

A..Aa woman Samantha could be very busy for the following couple of months a minimum of. However the stories are coming that she is planning on take a break from movies. Apparently, Samantha Akkineni wants to take a year off and give attention to different issues.