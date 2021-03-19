Samyuktha Menon in Sai Dharam Tej film

We’ve got already reported that Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has collaborated with Karthik for an upcoming undertaking, which is collectively produced by Sukumar, BVSN Prasad below the banners of Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The makers have already launched the primary look poster that had Sanskrit phrases ‘Siddharthi nama samvathsare, brihasmritii simharasou sthitha namaye, anthima pushkare’ imprinted on it with a watch in the Chakra. Now in accordance with the most recent buzz in the film business, Samyuktha Menon has been roped in Sai Dharam Tej starrer upcoming drama.

The upcoming film starring Samyuktha Menon and Sai Dharam Tej will go on flooring in Summer time. Although debutant Karthik Dandu will direct the Telugu film however it can have a screenplay by Sukumar. Sai Dharam Tej starrer is touted to be a thriller thriller.

Sai Dharam Tej is now engaged on a film which is being helmed by Deva Katta, after which he’ll start engaged on this new undertaking of Karthik. In Deva Katta’ directorial enterprise, Sai Dharam Tej will probably be seen enjoying the position of an IAS officer. Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan is enjoying the essential position.

Sai Dharam Tej was final seen enjoying the lead position in Solo Brathuke So Higher, helmed by Subbu, in which he shared the display area with Nabha Natesh.