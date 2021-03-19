Movie Review: Sashi

Director: Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla

Producer: RP Verma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu, Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao

Music director: Arun Chiluveru

Starring: Aadi Saikumar, Surbhi Puranik, Raashi Singh

Launch Date: nineteenth March 2021

Score: 2.75/5

Sashi Movie Review: Aadi Saikumar, Raashi Singh and Surabhi Puranik starrer Sashi, helmed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla, has hit the theaters at the moment on nineteenth March. Let’s see the story of Sashi.

Story: Raju (Aadi Sai Kaumar ) who’s a carefree youth, falls in love with Sashi(Surabhi) at first look. Even Sashi additionally has feeling for Raju however she doesn’t specific it. Someday, when Sashi decides to precise her love in the direction of Raju, the latter’s good friend dies in an accident. Later Raju involves know that Sashi is out of city. Two years later, she returns city however she doesn’t acknowledge him. What occurs subsequent, kind remainder of the story of Sashi.

Extra Factors:

Aadi Sai Kumar ‘efficiency

BGM

Faculty scenes

Climax

Minus Factors:

Narration

Path

Gradual tempo

Efficiency: As typical, Aadi Sai Kumar is respectable and he justifies together with his function. His function had an excellent scope for him to carry out and his character on this movie has numerous variations. Surabhi seems good and Raasi Singh additionally does properly in her function. She seems good in all of the tense scenes. Comedians Harsha and Vennela Kishore are okay. Rajeev Kanakala, Ajay, and Jayaram and others carry out accordingly.

Technical: There’s nothing particular within the story of Sashi however the director turns into profitable to carry curiosity to some extent. The narration is dragged within the second half. The feelings within the movie are compelled. The gradual tempo exams the persistence of the viewers. The manufacturing values of this movie are good. The cinematography work and BGM are okay.

Evaluation: General Sashi is simply a median romantic drama.