She is Nagarjuna’ crush

The beautiful diva Kajal Aggarwal, who was final seen in an internet sequence titled Stay Telecast, has signed her subsequent. She can be sharing display area with Nagarjuna in his upcoming movie beneath the course of Praveen Sattaru of ‘PSV Garuda Vega’ fame. The shoot of this upcoming untitled movie can be commenced earlier this month and the makers are planning to shoot the key parts of the movie in Goa. Touted to be an motion drama, Akkineni Nagarjuna can be seen in a classy avatar.

Lately Kajal Aggarwal interacted with the media as part of the promotional actions of her film Mosagallu and he or she additionally talked about her upcoming tasks. Nene Raju Nene Mantri fame Kajal Aggarwal revealed that he is tremendous excited as she bought the chance to share the display area with Nagarjuna in a movie as she all the time has had an enormous crush on him since childhood.

In Praveen Sattaru’ directorial enterprise, Nagarjuna can be seen within the function of a retired Analysis and Evaluation Wing officer. The upcoming actioner drama marks the collaboration of Praveen Sattaru and King Nagarjuna for the primary time.

Nag and Kajal starrer movie additionally marks the debut of Anikha Surendran and Gul Panag in Tollywood.