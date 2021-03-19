

Wales flyer Louis Rees-Zammit and his Les Bleus counterpart Teddy Thomas

Wales will land the Six Nations title and full a Grand Slam in the event that they beat France in Paris on Saturday.

It could signify a substantial turnaround in fortunes, given Wales gained simply three of their 10 Check matches final yr.

Right here we take a look at among the key speaking factors forward of an eagerly-awaited encounter at Stade de France.

Historical past is with Wales

Wales have gained 4 Six Nations Grand Slams, and their try and safe a fifth clear sweep will see them break new floor in the event that they accomplish it. All their earlier successes – in 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2019 – had been clinched in Cardiff, however this time it’s an away-day mission to Paris.

Dan Biggar’s boot will likely be very important for Wales in Paris

The excellent news for Welsh followers is each time a Six Nations Grand Slam has been inside touching distance, Wales have by no means let the chance move them by. They maintain a 100 per cent success charge in relation to changing 4 victories into 5 on a Six Nations stage, whereas their current match document at Stade de France can be robust, with three wins from the final 4 visits.

No substitute for expertise

Wales will subject a beginning XV containing a complete of 987 caps towards France, with 14 of head coach Wayne Pivac’s line-up having loved Grand Slam success beneath his predecessor Warren Gatland.

Taulupe Faletau is only one Wales participant with loads of expertise

The exceptions is wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who was simply seven-years-outdated when Wales landed their first Gatland-coached Grand Slam in 2008. They’re led from the entrance by inspirational captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will make historical past if Wales topple Les Bleus as the primary participant to be a part of 4 Six Nations Grand Slam-profitable groups.

Pivac deserves reward

Wayne Pivac deserves reward for turning fortunes round for Wales

This time final yr, the Six Nations had been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and Wales had been reflecting on successive defeats towards Eire, France and England. There was no actual enchancment when it comes to outcomes when Check rugby resumed seven months later as Wales misplaced 4 of their subsequent six matches.

However Pivac used the Autumn Nations Cup to assist develop younger expertise – gamers equivalent to Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy and James Botham, who are actually vital Six Nations figures – whereas large calls had been made like switching wing George North to centre and appointing Gethin Jenkins as defence coach. Pivac has been daring and courageous when it comes to his choice-making.

Fired-up France

Cyril Baille in motion for France

France noticed their Grand Slam hopes disappear final weekend after they had been overwhelmed 23-20 by England in a memorable Twickenham encounter. Les Bleus, although, aren’t out of the title race.

Bonus-level victories over Wales and their remaining opponents Scotland subsequent week might give France a primary Six Nations crown since 2010. It’s a tall order to shunt Wales off beam, after which again it up by dismissing Scotland in equally-emphatic style, however Fabien Galthie’s crew possess adequate high quality to realize that intention if every thing clicks.

Lions locations to battle for

If the British and Irish Lions’ summer season Check collection towards world champions South Africa goes forward as deliberate, then anticipate quite a lot of Wales gamers to function prominently in Gatland’s squad. Not less than 10 of Wales’ beginning line-up this weekend seem robust bets, together with Rees-Zammit, who has taken to worldwide rugby with ease.

Alun-Wyn Jones will likely be trying to lead Wales to Grand Slam glory

What value Alun Wyn Jones being appointed Lions captain? Gatland is aware of the 35-yr-outdated inside out as a participant and individual, and whereas there are a variety of candidates – Johnny Sexton, Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell even have their admirers – one other Grand Slam triumph might nudge Jones into pole place

France: Brice Dulin; 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Romain Taofifenau, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Dylan Cretin, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camile Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Uini Antonio, 19 Swan Rebbadj, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Romain Ntamack, 23 Arthur Vincent.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Jonathan Davies, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Uilisi Halaholo.