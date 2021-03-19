Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard has mentioned Glen Kamara has claimed he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague participant close to the tip of Thursday evening’s Europa League sport.

Within the closing levels of the match, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was booked for a late problem and an extra foul by Connor Goldson led to some livid confrontations between each units of gamers.

Goldson and Slavia centre-half Ondrej Kudela had been booked consequently and Kamara was visibly livid with a remark made by Kudela, which Gerrard hopes is now the topic of an intensive UEFA investigation.

“You construct relationships in soccer, and I’ve constructed a really robust relationship with Glen Kamara. I consider him in what he’s claiming, and different individuals heard it being mentioned,” Gerrard mentioned after the match.

“It’s over to UEFA now, and I hope it’s not pushed below the carpet. The Slavia participant has triggered this, and he’s triggered it to escalate. One thing must occur rapidly that’s above me.

“That scenario is just not regular; why does he cowl his mouth to say one thing? Their persons are attempting to defend him, and saying he doesn’t do it.

“All that we will do is hope that UEFA do one thing about it. I don’t actually wish to speak about soccer. I can’t be any extra pleased with my gamers, the incident has soured a great sport between two good groups.

“The gamers mentioned it didn’t cross their thoughts to come back off the pitch. It was vital to get communication with Glen, and he wished to proceed.

“It’s very tough to say what ought to occur. The one method to eradicate it’s for individuals excessive as much as do one thing. It doesn’t make sense what their participant has executed; we’ll see what occurs.”

Picture:

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe walks off the pitch after being despatched off within the Europa League final-16 second tie towards Slavia Prague



Roofe subjected to racist abuse on Instagram

Rangers ahead Kemar Roofe has been subjected to racist abuse on the social media platform Instagram.

The feedback had been made within the type of emojis on a publish Roofe printed and within the wake of his sending-off in Rangers’ 2-0 Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague.

Roofe was dismissed for catching the goalkeeper’s face with a excessive boot when difficult for the ball 61 minutes into the tie.

Leon Balogun was despatched off 12 minutes later as Rangers crashed out of the Europa League 2-1 on mixture.

Sky Sports activities Information have contacted Instagram for a remark regarding the posts.

2:21



