Super League: Hull FC's Ben McNamara on his father, Sydney Roosters and 2021 hopes



Ben McNamara acquired his first style of Super League rugby in 2020

When Ben McNamara determined to commit himself to a profession as skilled rugby league participant, he did so with advance data of each the highs and lows which could be anticipated.

The 19-yr-outdated has witnessed a lot of these first-hand rising up along with his father Steve working in varied teaching roles, be it with Bradford Bulls, England or, since 2017, Catalans Dragons.

That’s earlier than attending to the data gleaned from dad’s in depth enjoying profession on the highest stage as a again-row ahead with Hull FC – the membership Ben now represents – Bradford, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants.

“I assume it has given me a little bit of a head begin in some methods as a result of I in all probability knew a bit extra what I used to be getting myself into than some individuals,” McNamara instructed Sky Sports activities.

“It’s good to have that assist, however I don’t suppose it provides any strain. It’s all constructive and he undoubtedly helps me out quite a bit.

“Particularly seeing him as a coach and in his teaching profession, you kind of perceive extra what it means to coaches once they have a loss and the way it impacts their week and issues like that.

“It’s a good studying expertise and, as a household, you experience the highs and lows with them and I believe it has in all probability taught me quite a bit about methods to react being on the precise and the improper finish of outcomes.”

Regardless of his tender years McNamara has loads of his personal experiences to fall again on too, together with enjoying rugby union as an inside centre or fly-half whereas attending Pocklington College after which as a part of Yorkshire Carnegie’s U18s aspect which helped develop his kicking recreation.

His father’s time serving as an assistant coach to Trent Robinson at Sydney Roosters afforded him the prospect to characteristic for the celebrated NRL outfit’s U13 and U15 groups too – one thing which was a world aside from enjoying junior rugby for Skirlaugh Bulls within the Hull and District League.

“There aren’t many individuals who get to go over there and try this, and it’s one thing I’ll cherish eternally in a manner as a result of enjoying for the Roosters at any age is an honour,” McNamara mentioned.

“At first it was in all probability a actuality verify, in a manner. Being from Hull and attending to know a variety of the gamers within the space the place everybody will get to know one another at a very younger age, I used to be in all probability one of many higher gamers across the space.

“Then going over there, there are children who’ve developed quite a bit earlier and it was a little bit of a actuality verify. That in all probability taught me to be humble and I’d say taught me about working laborious and being on the dropping finish.

“I’d in all probability been a bit too used to profitable over right here as a result of I performed in a great workforce at Skirlaugh, so there have been undoubtedly plenty of good experiences I had there.”

Add all of that collectively and it’s maybe no shock McNamara appeared to fit straight in when he made a attempt-scoring Super League debut off the interchange bench in Hull’s pulsating 32-28 win over Castleford Tigers final October.

He went on to make three additional appearances in 2020, together with being entrusted with two begins at stand-off by interim head coach Andy Final, and has his sights set on being prepared when referred to as upon by new Black and Whites boss Brett Hodgson this yr.

McNamara already feels former Man of Metal Hodgson has helped him make enhancements to his recreation, significantly via some one-on-one work he has achieved with the ex-Huddersfield and Warrington Wolves full-again.

Above all although, the Super League appearances he acquired beneath his belt final yr gave him the proper perception into what he wanted to do over the off-season to be prepared for 2021.

“I’m undoubtedly glad I did get an opportunity final yr as a result of it offers me much more confidence going into this yr,” McNamara mentioned.

“Having a style of it, I realised what stage I wanted to be at coming into this pre-season and the usual I want to coach at.

“It was a shock and a giant step up from something I’d performed earlier than, however I actually loved it and it was simply nice to be on the market. It’s been a lifelong purpose of mine to play Super League, so I used to be actually pleased with it.”