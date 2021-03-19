Tamannah: I just bumped into Sekhar Kammula

Milky Siren Tamannah Bhatia lately bumped into director Sekhar Kammula of Fidaa fame in Hyderabad. Baahubali woman took to her microblogging web page and wrote that he’s the person who kick began ‘pleased days’ in her life, which is a reference to the film Pleased Days, which fetched them recognition.

Pleased Days is a university drama that launched within the yr 2007. And on this movie Varun Sandesh performed the lead position. Tamannah Bhatia performed a personality named Madhu within the movie. After a very long time, Milky magnificence Tamannah bumped into Sekhar Kammula in Hyderabad.

On the work entrance, Tamannah is taking part in the feminine lead in a sport based mostly film Seetimaar which has good-looking hero Gopichand within the lead position. The film Seetimaarr is progressing on the brisk tempo beneath the route of Sampath Nandi. She can also be taking part in the essential position in a Telugu movie which is a remake of Andhadhun, which additionally has the younger actor Nithiin within the lead position.

Sekhar Kammula is busy together with his upcoming movie ‘Love Story’ promotions. The film based mostly on honour killing has Akkineni Naga Chaitanta and Sai Pallavi within the lead roles. Tamannah conveyed her greatest needs to the filmmaker for his upcoming directorial enterprise Love Story.