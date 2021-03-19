Team India has been introduced for the 3 ODI series between Team India and England. The group contains Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhubaneswar Kumar, Mohammad siraj(*3*), The well-known Krishna, Shardul Thakur received an opportunity.

Many new names are seen in the chosen group, whereas many trusted players usually are not named in this group. On this sequence, we are going to speak concerning the players who is not going to be seen representing the Indian group in the upcoming ODI series, and Team India may miss them.

Team India will miss scarcity:

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has not returned to the group chosen for the Indian cricket group. Though earlier it was anticipated that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will return to the group. The shortage of Ravindra Jadeja might spoil Team India in the upcoming ODI series. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja in entrance of World Champion Team England could be troublesome for Team India.

Ravindra Jadeja was injured in the Check series against Australia, after which he was dropped from the Indian group. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a thumb harm. Lately posted by Ravindra Jadeja, in which he was declaring that he’s now able to play for the Indian.