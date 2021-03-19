The Bigg Bull Trailer: Watch The Bigg Bull film official trailer video under shared by Disney+ Hotstar, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Mahesh Manjrekar in a particular look. It will likely be launched in cinemas on April 8th, 2021.
The trailer video of The Big Bull out now. As per the movie’s official studying, “This was not simply one other rip-off… it was the mom of all scams!”
This movie is helmed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Movie’s storyline follows a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life involving his monetary crimes over a interval of ten years, from 19 80 to 1990.
The Big Bull movie is ready to releasing on Thursday, 8 April 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service.
