The Bigg Bull Trailer: Watch The Bigg Bull film official trailer video under shared by Disney+ Hotstar, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Mahesh Manjrekar in a particular look. It will likely be launched in cinemas on April 8th, 2021.

The trailer video of The Big Bull out now​. As per the movie’s official studying, “This was not simply one other rip-off… it was the mom of all scams!”

This movie is helmed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Movie’s storyline follows a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life involving his monetary crimes over a interval of ten years, from 19 80 to 1990.

The Big Bull movie is ready to releasing on Thursday, 8 April 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service.

