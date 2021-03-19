The Big Bull trailer review: Abhishek Bachchan builds an empire out of scamming people

The Big Bull trailer: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is telling the story of a businessman who will cease at nothing to grow to be India’s first billionaire. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the movie The Big Bull is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on eighth April.

Abhishek Bachchan is essaying the function of a stockbroker, which is impressed by true occasions primarily based on the inventory market rip-off by the Harshad Mehta, who was usually referred to as the Big Bull of Dalal Avenue. RR actor Ajay Devgn is one of the producers of the movie The Big Bull.

The Big Bull trailer contains a man, Hemant Shah (performs by Abhishek Bachchan), builds an empire out of scamming people. And the way he plans one of the largest inventory market scams within the historical past of India. His character is impressed by Harshad Mehta. The trailer additionally options Goa magnificence Ileana D Cruz within the function of journalist Sucheta Dalal, who broke the rip-off within the 90s.

The Big Bull additionally has Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in the essential roles. And it’s backed by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Aside from The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan can even be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’ Kahaani.