The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus with the first episode of the first season. Right here’s the right way to watch the MCU present on-line.

This Friday is the premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney Plus. It’s certainly one of this 12 months’s most anticipated premieres and continues the subsequent chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios struck gold with WandaVisionThe very first present produced by the movie studio, was set in the MCU and promoted the tales of Wanda Maximoff and Imaginative and prescient. It additionally launched the fourth stage of the MCU and bought it began at a peak. That section is now persevering with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – the present that will initially be Part 4’s first.

With Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, the present will see the heroes return to motion after Avengers: EndgameThe duo got down to honor Captain America’s legacy, as Sam units out to comply with in Steve Rogers’ footsteps as the subsequent Star-Spangled Man and each he and Bucky eradicate any threats they encounter alongside the method.

Whereas WandaVision was inherently completely different from what followers had seen earlier than, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems to be a recognizable MCU in the greatest of the way.

Learn how to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1 on-line

Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney Plus unique sequence, the upcoming premiere can solely be seen on the paid subscription service itself (Disney Plus).

Full particulars on the right way to watch Episode 1 could be discovered under. This contains the date, streaming info and extra.

Date: Friday, March 19

Season: 1

Episode: 1

Live stream: (*1*)

