“The media attention will be even greater than Lewis Hamilton”- Nico Rosberg is frightened concerning the immense strain on Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher will prolong the legacy of his household title on the planet of Method 1. Naturally, the hype round his title is mammoth; moreover, his F2 championship win and Ferrari investing in him extensively are including to the joy.

Subsequently, ex-Method 1 world champion and his Schumacher’s compatriot Nico Rosberg feels that the 21-year-old driver would be attracting huge media attention, extra than Lewis Hamilton definitely.

“It’s not straightforward to be the ‘son of’,” Rosberg informed F1 Insider. “And with Mick, it’s once more ten instances harder as a result of Michael’s days weren’t that way back, and he was even extra profitable.”

“The media attention will be nice, initially in all probability even greater than that of Lewis Hamilton. I hope that Mick can put that apart and focus nicely on his job – in any other case, it takes away numerous the enjoyable.”

“The media gained’t give him time, however he’ll need to take it for himself. It takes time and persistence. In spite of everything, I needed to wait seven years to win my first race and even eleven years to win the title.”

“You must preserve that in thoughts if you wish to charge Mick this yr.”

It’s emotional for me.

In the meantime, earlier this month, Schumacher revealed how emotional occasion it’s for him to affix F1 and to contemplate the actual fact, 30 years in the past, his father making his debut in F1 makes it extra particular.

“Clearly, now being one of many 20 drivers in Method One could be very particular,” he stated to the Haas web site. “As a toddler, I’ve been dreaming about this for 15 years – and now it’s really occurred.

“It’s emotional and simply one thing very good. My father really had his first race in Method One 30 years in the past this yr – that makes it even extra emotional and even nicer.”