The ODI sequence between India and England will begin from Tuesday. The ultimate and decisive match of the T20I sequence might be performed tomorrow, after that the ODI sequence will begin, however the team for the ODI sequence has been chosen by the BCCI at present. Now watching the team, the response of the followers needed to come. Right now we’re displaying you some reactions on social media that how have the followers reacted after watching the ODI team in opposition to England.
See Response right here:
India’s ODI team: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Pramedh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
Congratulations to the players getting on social media
Details of India ODI choice:
– Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna acquired maiden ODI name
– Krunal Pandya acquired a name after his terrific Vijay Hazare
– KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as keepers
– Washington Sundar making a comeback into ODI
Completely satisfied to see Prasidh Krishna being rewarded for continued excellence in home cricket. He has had the IPL highlight however hasn’t had a breakout season per se. Very like Bumrah again in 2016, Prasidh has been rewarded on the again of a stable VHT #INDvsENG
Prasidh krishna my cousin brothers’ classmate might debut..🤩🤩
Very good bowler.. @Shah_Shahhhh @priscicktgirl https://t.co/WX1vpSW6AG
Effectively, Pleased for Prasidh Krishna.
Wow!!! SKY, Krunal and Prasidh Krishna get maiden name up.. Nice 🙌#INDvENG
So joyful for Prasidh Krishna.
I believe he’s one bowler to be careful for.
Hope he will get an opportunity quickly. https://t.co/EleDv2eH7h
Good to see Prasidh Krishna earns a maiden call-up and never shocked within the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav..
Incredible home season fetched Krunal pandya his probabilities 👍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NxxwQExH6E
Actually happy to see Prasidh Krishna in India ODI team. He’s a particular expertise & deserved the break.
Very a lot happy on seeing SURYAKUMAR YADAV’S NAME in that checklist🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉
Wished ISHAN KISHAN to play too☹️☹️☹️
Odi squad announced for in opposition to england 2021
Suryakumar yadav gots likelihood this time
Shocked Washington sundar and ravi ashwin didnt get likelihood in odi🙄?#BCCI # INDvsENG_2021 #INDvENGodi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BgvFjOZmO7
As SuryaKumar Yadav now acquired chosen in ODIs these MI Bhakts & Iyer haters will cry day & night time to dropped him even when he’s actually doing good in ODIs.#BCCI
Krunal pandya is direct alternative for Jadeja in ODIs, plus Shaw and Padikkal can’t be chosen as a result of team already has Dhawan, Rohit and Gill proper now. Swear folks have by no means performed cricket the way in which they react to squad alternatives.
Couple of years in the past the discuss our subsequent gen quick bowlers have been Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Nagarkoti has been injured loads with Mavi nonetheless not within the reckoning. Then we had Kartik Tyagi. Prasidh has gone forward now. India lookig for dependable 140+ choices. #INDvsENG
🇮🇳 #TeamIndia unlocking a complete new stage of 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙 💨
Congratulations @ prasidh43 in your maiden ODI call-up! 👏#INDvENG #Cricket #ODI #PrasidhKrishna pic.twitter.com/Z1PcjqXRKK
