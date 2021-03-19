The ODI sequence between India and England will begin from Tuesday. The ultimate and decisive match of the T20I sequence might be performed tomorrow, after that the ODI sequence will begin, however the team for the ODI sequence has been chosen by the BCCI at present. Now watching the team, the response of the followers needed to come. Right now we’re displaying you some reactions on social media that how have the followers reacted after watching the ODI team in opposition to England.

India’s ODI team: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Pramedh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

Details of India ODI choice: – Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna acquired maiden ODI name

– Krunal Pandya acquired a name after his terrific Vijay Hazare

– KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as keepers

– Washington Sundar making a comeback into ODI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 19, 2021

Completely satisfied to see Prasidh Krishna being rewarded for continued excellence in home cricket. He has had the IPL highlight however hasn’t had a breakout season per se. Very like Bumrah again in 2016, Prasidh has been rewarded on the again of a stable VHT #INDvsENG – Soorya Sesha (@ sooryasesha7) March 19, 2021

Effectively, Pleased for Prasidh Krishna. – Jayesh (@ jayeshvk16) March 19, 2021

Wow!!! SKY, Krunal and Prasidh Krishna get maiden name up.. Nice 🙌#INDvENG – Banajit Das / Bonjit Das (@ iambana11) March 19, 2021

So joyful for Prasidh Krishna.

I believe he’s one bowler to be careful for.

Hope he will get an opportunity quickly. https://t.co/EleDv2eH7h – Sanket Bhagwat (@ SanketBhagwat5) March 19, 2021

Good to see Prasidh Krishna earns a maiden call-up and never shocked within the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav.. Incredible home season fetched Krunal pandya his probabilities 👍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NxxwQExH6E — JAMES (@ImJames_) March 19, 2021

Actually happy to see Prasidh Krishna in India ODI team. He’s a particular expertise & deserved the break. – Vedam Jaishankar (@VedamJaishankar) March 19, 2021

Very a lot happy on seeing SURYAKUMAR YADAV’S NAME in that checklist🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉

Wished ISHAN KISHAN to play too☹️☹️☹️ – Pavan Sawant (@ PavanSa84121091) March 19, 2021

Odi squad announced for in opposition to england 2021

Suryakumar yadav gots likelihood this time

Shocked Washington sundar and ravi ashwin didnt get likelihood in odi🙄?#BCCI # INDvsENG_2021 #INDvENGodi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BgvFjOZmO7 – Shivprasad Shende (@ 3sss_) March 19, 2021

As SuryaKumar Yadav now acquired chosen in ODIs these MI Bhakts & Iyer haters will cry day & night time to dropped him even when he’s actually doing good in ODIs.#BCCI — Ryder 💣 (@TheSwatFlick) March 19, 2021

Krunal pandya is direct alternative for Jadeja in ODIs, plus Shaw and Padikkal can’t be chosen as a result of team already has Dhawan, Rohit and Gill proper now. Swear folks have by no means performed cricket the way in which they react to squad alternatives. – 🥶 (@KiimmichFc) March 19, 2021