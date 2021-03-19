After the Carson Wentz commerce, questions surrounding the Eagles QB scenario have been hovering. Jalen Hurts was good final yr, however with a new HC in city, Hurts’ time in Philly could also be in doubt.

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts, from the staff web site: pic.twitter.com/kFJikuFwSB — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 17, 2021

“We solely have one quarterback on our roster, and it’s positively not going to keep that method.” That’s what Philly’s GM Howie Roseman had to say about the QB scenario in Philadelphia. “We’ve all the time tried to worth that place and to have depth at that place. I don’t see any of that altering right here as we go ahead.”

Roseman has recognized to be shrewd with the quarterbacks already on his roster. In 2016, even after signing Sam Bradford and Chase Daniels, he forfeited large to transfer up in the draft and choose Carson Wentz. And after signing Wentz to an NFL report extension, he picked Jalen Hurts in the second spherical solely a yr later.

Though hurts has the confidence of Eagles proprietor Jeffrey Lurie, his place as the Eagles franchise QB could also be in a conundrum. With that mentioned listed here are the instances for Jalen Hurts and drafting a QB in 2021:

Wentz says we needs nothing however the finest for Jalen Hurts, was impressed with the method he took the reins. pic.twitter.com/6S12XhcOSg — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 18, 2021

The Case for Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts got here in when Wentz was benched with 4 video games left in the season. And with that, the Eagles staff got an on the spot elevate in spirit. He threw for a respectable 1, 061 yards and 6 touchdowns towards 4 interceptions. Nonetheless, Hurts was transcendent on the floor. In 4 video games he rushed for 300+ yards on solely 51 carries (5.9 YAC).

Hurts might not have lit the league on fireplace, however to do what he did after no offseason and enjoying behind one in all the leagues highest paid QB’s, he does warrant a re-evaluation.

Jalen Hurts is consistently working this offseason to get higher Jalen Hurts is figuring out with Greg Ward and…

Free agent Nelson Agholor#QB1

🎥 @G_Ward1 pic.twitter.com/h64TQQ3eq5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) (*2*)

The 2021 draft is stacked with receiving expertise. One in every of the Eagles greatest holes in their staff was the lack of a star No.1 wideout to scare NFL defences. Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU, 2021 Heisman winner Devonta Smith and Florida TE Kyle Pitts have been raved about by draft analysts heading in the direction of the draft.

So with the No. 6 picks, in all likeliness, no less than one in all these studs will nonetheless be on the board. We don’t know if Hurts is the reply, however drafting both of those 3 and sticking with Hurts makes a lot of sense. The Eagles may see how Hurts evolves and develops and re-evaluate after his first full season.

“[The Eagles] taking a QB at No. 6 can be as dumb as them alienating Carson Wentz a few years in the past.”@danorlovsky7 feels STRONGLY about Philly letting Jalen Hurts begin this season. pic.twitter.com/uVWw6Ogezd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2021

The Case for drafting a quarterback with the 6th choose.

Hurts impressed worry into NFL defences primarily due to his power as a runner, and not due to his arm expertise. Whereas which will have labored now, groups can have a lot extra time to put together for Hurts’ legs in 2021.

Though Hurts was correct in his one season with the Oklahoma Sooners, downfield throws have been a problem, and the similar held true in the NFL. He additionally accomplished solely 51% of his passes in his 4 begins which is alarming.

The second factor that works towards Jalen Hurts is the hiring of recent HC Nick Sirianni. Nick Sirianni was beforehand the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Sirianni had a lot of success in his time with the Colts, however that success was primarily with Andrew luck and Phillip Rivers, 2 QB’s who’re extra typical at the place relatively than a dual-threat. Sirianni not being round when Hurts was drafted doesn’t do him any favours both.

“If the Eagles love Jalen Hurts, that’s high-quality. However with that quantity 6 total choose, I’d be wanting lengthy and laborious in any respect of the high QB prospects in this Draft. And I wouldn’t instantly get shy about making a transfer now. I’d put all the things on the desk, together with buying and selling up.”-@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/IsevlKfyMH — GMFB (@gmfb) March 19, 2021

Lastly, 5 Qb’s are anticipated to go inside the first 10 picks and all of them are absolute studs. If the Eagles fall in love with one in all these quarterbacks, in all likeliness they wouldn’t play a ready sport. Particularly with Philly and Howie Roseman’s historical past with buying and selling up to draft QB’s in the first spherical.

Trevor Lawrence is a lock to go No.1 in the draft and getting him would possibly show to be too tough. However BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and NDSU’s Trey Lance all have abilities that on the floor, are a lot superior to that of Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts may go on to have a profession like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott, 2 QB’s that have been drafted late however turned out to be absolute gems. Nonetheless, the odds of that occuring aren’t very excessive. 2019 2nd spherical draft choose

Drew Lock impressed many in his 5 begins throughout his rookie season as the QB for the Broncos. Nonetheless, he couldn’t stay up to the expectations in 2020 as the staff went a dismal 5-11.

2021 NFL Mock Draft (@PFF_Brad): 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

2. Jets: Zach Wilson

3. Falcons (through MIA): Trey Lance

4. Dolphins (through ATL): Ja’Marr Chase

5. Bengals: Penei Sewellhttps://t.co/jDPDuD4GLr – PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 16, 2021

Jalen Hurts will likely be one in all the storylines to look out for in 2021. With a doable star wideout being drafted, it will likely be fascinating to see how Hurts will carry out after a full offseason beneath his belt. Regardless, solely time will inform whether or not he deserves to be the Eagles franchise QB.

